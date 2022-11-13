Welcome to Wrexham season 2: Everything we know so far

Welcome to Wrexham is the tale of two friends who scrape money together to buy a down on its luck football club — in Wales.

Okay, the two friends are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney so “scrape” is probably a stretch for two successful actors. But the rest is true! They really did buy a Welsh football team called Wrexham A.F.C. that plays in the fifth division of English football. We called season one a “ real-life version of Ted Lasso ” in our preview and by the end of the 18-episode first season, we were left wanting more.

Luckily, we are getting exactly that. Not too long after the season one finale aired Reynolds and McElhenney announced that a season two was confirmed and in the works. So read what to expect and when to expect it, then head over to Hulu (or Disney Plus outside of the U.S.) and binge-watch the entire first season if you haven’t already.

While the second season was announced via Ryan Reynolds on Twitter (opens in new tab) just one week after the first season ended on October 12, 2022, we don’t have a release date yet.

In fact, we technically don’t even know what the second season will cover. The first season covered Reynolds and McElhenney buying the club in September 2020 all the way up to the end of the 2021-2022 season in late May 2022. Expectations are that this second season will be a bit shorter, covering just the 2022-2023 season, which ends in early June 2023 at the latest.

If that’s the case, expecting the show to start in late August 2023 wouldn’t be out of the question. The first season debuted on August 24, 2022, so there’s already precedent for adhering to that timeline.

Welcome to Wrexham season 1 recap

Editor’s Note: Spoilers for Welcome to Wrexham season one ahead

The first season of Welcome to Wrexham starts with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney partnering up to buy Wrexham A.F.C. — the third-oldest football club in the world. Unfortunately, despite its prestigious history, Wrexham had been mismanaged into oblivion, a.k.a. The English National League.

Enter McElhenney, who between the documentary series Sunderland Til’ I Die and the encouragement of his Mythic Quest writer’s room companion Humphrey Ker, found himself wanting to own a football club. McElhenney, while incredibly successful due to his show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, wasn’t movie star successful — or movie star wealthy. So he reached out to Reynolds and after maximum effort, the gang bought a football team.

The rest of the season focus on what happens once Reynolds and McElhenney own the club. They have to bring in front office staff and coaches and fix the grounds, all of which takes incredible effort and money. Adding real stakes to the venture, the pair will actually lose money every season the club fails to get promoted to the next tier of the English football pyramid — the English Football League Two.

In the end, Wrexham goes on a Cinderella run. Reynolds and McElhenny take the team from 20th prior to their takeover to 8th in just one season. Then, in the 2021-2022 season, they make it all the way to 2nd place, earning a spot in the National League promotion playoff. But ultimately they fall just short. Wrexham falls to Grimsby Town in a brutal playoff loss and loses a chance at silverware in the FA Trophy final against Bromley. Still, the club — and the town of Wrexham itself — have never felt more hopeful.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 rumored storylines

Editor’s Note: Potential spoilers for Welcome to Wrexham season two ahead

The good news is that, as of this writing, we have no idea how season two of Welcome to Wrexham will end. In fact, we likely won’t know until the 2022-2023 season ends in late May/early June 2023.

But initial signs are that it will largely be a season of roaring highs — though not without drama. As of this writing, Wrexham A.F.C. sits in second in the National League table, with Notts County just one point ahead of them in the standings. Wrexham will need to leapfrog Notts County into first if they want to avoid the promotion playoff and prevent a repeat of last year’s soul-crushing playoff defeat.

Plus, the National League isn’t the only competition. There is also the FA Cup and FA Trophy to contend for. So far, only Wrexham’s FA Cup matches have begun, with the Dragons currently in the second round of the competition.

Welcome to Wrexham season 2 cast

As a documentary, the cast for Welcome to Wrexham depends on real-life events, who consents to be interviewed, etc. We can assume that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will return, as well as several members of the team. The show will likely also continue to feature members from its community of supporters.

Billed cast from Welcome to Wrexham season one who are likely to return in season two: