When Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds name-dropped the Premier League upon taking over Wrexham in November 2020, with the club stuck in the National League — English soccer's sixth tier — and doing pretty badly too, even the most die-hard of fans would have cringed. Less than five years later, they're a Championship club embarking on a glamorous three-game tour of Australia and New Zealand.

You can watch Wrexham Down Under from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Wrexham Down Under live streams: TV schedule, dates The Wrexham Down Under preseason tour starts with Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham on Friday, July 11. Full schedule below.

► Kick-off time: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. AEST

► FREE STREAM — TVNZ Plus (NZ)

Wrexham were relegated from the old Second Division in 1982, and nobody could have imagined that it would take 43 years for them to get back to the second tier. But after becoming the first team in the history of English soccer to achieve three consecutive promotions, you wouldn't bet against them reaching the promised land.

It hasn't all been positive, however. The extraordinary speed of Wrexham's rise means Phil Parkinson, along with McElhenney and Reynolds, have had to be ruthless with their playing personnel, and that includes the club's talisman. Paul Mullin barely got a look-in last season, and he's since left the club on-loan to Wigan Athletic.

If you're still struggling to get your head around it, "Welcome to Wrexham" has the full lowdown. The preseason tour will see them face Melbourne Victory, who finished 5th in the A-League and were runners-up in both the A-League Finals and Australia Cup, and Sydney and Wellington Phoenix, who finished 7th and 11th respectively in the A-League, didn't qualify for the A-League Finals and went out early in the Australia Cup.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the Wrexham Down Under tour from anywhere, including for FREE.

Watch Wrexham Down Under live streams for FREE

Soccer fans in New Zealand are in luck, as they can watch the entirety of the Wrexham Down Under tour for FREE. The three games will be shown across TVNZ Duke and TVNZ2, which are both available to live stream via the TVNZ Plus platform.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Wrexham Down Under action for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Wrexham Down Under from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wrexham Down Under live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Kiwi service, you'd select New Zealand from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TVNZ Plus or another streaming service and watch the Wrexham Down Under tour.

How to watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can stream all three games of the Wrexham Down Under tour on the CBS Sports Network via Paramount Plus.

Prices begin at $7.99/month, but you can get the first two months for $0.99 for a limited time.

Remember, Kiwi's visiting the States can use NordVPN to watch TVNZ+'s Wrexham live streams.

Can you watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in Canada?

Unfortunately, Wrexham Down Under appears to have slipped through the cracks in Canada.

If you're currently on holiday in Canada from New Zealand, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the 2025 Wrexham preseason tour. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in the U.K.?

Wrexham have promised fans that broadcast details will "follow in due course", but at the time of writing we're still waiting for the big reveal.

If you're currently on holiday in the U.K. from New Zealand, NordVPN will help you tap into your home coverage of the tour.

How to watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in Australia

In Australia, all three games of the Wrexham preseason tour are exclusive to Paramount Plus.

A subscription usually costs $10.99 per month or $97.99 per year, but before July 12, monthly subscribers will get 50% off their first three months, and yearly subscribers will get 50% off their first 12 months.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in New Zealand

As mentioned above, all three games of the Wrexham Down Under tour are being shown across free-to-air TVNZ Duke and TVNZ2.

They'll also be available to live stream on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.

Outside New Zealand? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Wrexham preseason tour for free.

Wrexham Down Under schedule

Friday, July 11

5:30 a.m. — Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham (Docklands Stadium, Melbourne)

Tuesday, July 15

5:30 a.m. — Sydney vs Wrexham (Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney)

Saturday, July 19

1 a.m. — Wellington Phoenix vs Wrexham (Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington)

(All times ET)

Wrexham Down Under squad

Goalkeepers

Click for the full squad ▼ Arthur Okonkwo

Callum Burton

Danny Ward Defenders Max Cleworth

Aaron James

Dan Scarr

Eoghan O’Connell

Max Purvis

Lewis Brunt Midfielders Tom O’Connor

Ryan Longman

Ryan Barnett

Matty James

George Evans

George Dobson

Andy Cannon

Alex Moore

Ollie Rathbone

Elliot Lee

Harry Ashfield

James McClean (c)

Jacob Mendy

Seb Revan Forwards Ryan Hardie

Sam Smith

Callum Edwards

Mo Faal

Ollie Palmer

Jack Marriott

Jay Rodriguez

