How to watch Wrexham Down Under 2025: live stream soccer pre-season tour for FREE from anywhere
James McClean wears the armband ahead of Wrexham's first season back in the second tier for 43 years
When Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds name-dropped the Premier League upon taking over Wrexham in November 2020, with the club stuck in the National League — English soccer's sixth tier — and doing pretty badly too, even the most die-hard of fans would have cringed. Less than five years later, they're a Championship club embarking on a glamorous three-game tour of Australia and New Zealand.
You can watch Wrexham Down Under from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
The Wrexham Down Under preseason tour starts with Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham on Friday, July 11. Full schedule below.
► Kick-off time: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT / 10:30 a.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. AEST
► FREE STREAM — TVNZ Plus (NZ)
► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free
Wrexham were relegated from the old Second Division in 1982, and nobody could have imagined that it would take 43 years for them to get back to the second tier. But after becoming the first team in the history of English soccer to achieve three consecutive promotions, you wouldn't bet against them reaching the promised land.
It hasn't all been positive, however. The extraordinary speed of Wrexham's rise means Phil Parkinson, along with McElhenney and Reynolds, have had to be ruthless with their playing personnel, and that includes the club's talisman. Paul Mullin barely got a look-in last season, and he's since left the club on-loan to Wigan Athletic.
If you're still struggling to get your head around it, "Welcome to Wrexham" has the full lowdown. The preseason tour will see them face Melbourne Victory, who finished 5th in the A-League and were runners-up in both the A-League Finals and Australia Cup, and Sydney and Wellington Phoenix, who finished 7th and 11th respectively in the A-League, didn't qualify for the A-League Finals and went out early in the Australia Cup.
Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the Wrexham Down Under tour from anywhere, including for FREE.
Watch Wrexham Down Under live streams for FREE
Soccer fans in New Zealand are in luck, as they can watch the entirety of the Wrexham Down Under tour for FREE. The three games will be shown across TVNZ Duke and TVNZ2, which are both available to live stream via the TVNZ Plus platform.
Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Wrexham Down Under action for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.
Watch Wrexham Down Under from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?
You can still watch Wrexham Down Under live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Kiwi service, you'd select New Zealand from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TVNZ Plus or another streaming service and watch the Wrexham Down Under tour.
How to watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can stream all three games of the Wrexham Down Under tour on the CBS Sports Network via Paramount Plus.
Prices begin at $7.99/month, but you can get the first two months for $0.99 for a limited time.
Remember, Kiwi's visiting the States can use NordVPN to watch TVNZ+'s Wrexham live streams.
Can you watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in Canada?
Unfortunately, Wrexham Down Under appears to have slipped through the cracks in Canada.
If you're currently on holiday in Canada from New Zealand, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the 2025 Wrexham preseason tour. We recommend NordVPN.
Can you watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in the U.K.?
Wrexham have promised fans that broadcast details will "follow in due course", but at the time of writing we're still waiting for the big reveal.
If you're currently on holiday in the U.K. from New Zealand, NordVPN will help you tap into your home coverage of the tour.
How to watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in Australia
In Australia, all three games of the Wrexham preseason tour are exclusive to Paramount Plus.
A subscription usually costs $10.99 per month or $97.99 per year, but before July 12, monthly subscribers will get 50% off their first three months, and yearly subscribers will get 50% off their first 12 months.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.
How to watch Wrexham Down Under live streams in New Zealand
As mentioned above, all three games of the Wrexham Down Under tour are being shown across free-to-air TVNZ Duke and TVNZ2.
They'll also be available to live stream on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.
Outside New Zealand? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch the Wrexham preseason tour for free.
Wrexham Down Under schedule
Friday, July 11
5:30 a.m. — Melbourne Victory vs Wrexham (Docklands Stadium, Melbourne)
Tuesday, July 15
5:30 a.m. — Sydney vs Wrexham (Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney)
Saturday, July 19
1 a.m. — Wellington Phoenix vs Wrexham (Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington)
(All times ET)
Wrexham Down Under squad
Goalkeepers
Click for the full squad ▼
Arthur Okonkwo
Callum Burton
Danny Ward
Defenders
Max Cleworth
Aaron James
Dan Scarr
Eoghan O’Connell
Max Purvis
Lewis Brunt
Midfielders
Tom O’Connor
Ryan Longman
Ryan Barnett
Matty James
George Evans
George Dobson
Andy Cannon
Alex Moore
Ollie Rathbone
Elliot Lee
Harry Ashfield
James McClean (c)
Jacob Mendy
Seb Revan
Forwards
Ryan Hardie
Sam Smith
Callum Edwards
Mo Faal
Ollie Palmer
Jack Marriott
Jay Rodriguez
More from Tom's Guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.