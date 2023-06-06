watchOS 10 compatibility — is your Apple Watch one of the supported devices?

Now that watchOS 10 is official, you're probably wondering about watchOS 10 compatibility and whether your current Apple Watch is one of the supported devices eligible for the software upgrade. Those who download watchOS 10 will benefit from a redesigned watch face experience, fresh watch face options, new health features and more.

Apple is known to support older devices with software and security updates even several years after they’ve launched. But last year, the company made a major change for watchOS 9 compatibility and phased out eligibility for Apple Watch Series 3 users. This also meant it took what was once the best Apple Watch under $200 off the market.

For watchOS 10, there are no major changes in terms of upgrade eligibility. In fact, compatibility is the same compared to the current Apple Watch OS version. That said, here is a complete overview of all the devices that support watchOS 10.

watchOS 10 compatibility — is your Apple Watch eligible?

As the latest family of Apple Watch devices, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2022) and Apple Watch Ultra are all eligible for watchOS 10. If you've bought any of these watches this year, you can rest assured they'll be supported with software updates for years to come.

As for earlier Apple Watch models, all versions since the Apple Watch 4 will get watchOS 10. If you know how to use the Apple Watch, the experience isn't significantly different between generations. (The Apple Watch Ultra is perhaps the biggest exception, offering some exclusive features and a large 49-millimeter watch face.)

Here are the Apple Watch models that support watchOS 10 compatibility

When can you download watchOS 10?

If Apple follows routine, the watchOS 10 release date will be announced when the company reveals the Apple Watch Series 9 in the fall. We don't yet know the date of the Apple September event, but we're optimistic it will take place in the first half of the month.

In the meantime, you're welcome to try out watchOS 10 beta versions. The developer version of watchOS 10 is available now, but we don't recommend you use it, since it's an early version of the software intended to help developer's optimize their app experiences.

Instead, in July, keep an eye out for the watchOS 10 public beta. This software version is usually more stable, offering a taste of the complete watchOS upgrade experience.