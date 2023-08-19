West Ham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Chelsea live stream is the penultimate match of the Premier League weekend. The Blues are seeking their first competitive victory under Mauricio Pochettino — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 21)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea will be aiming to win a Premier League match for only the second time since March when they face West Ham this weekend.

Last season was truly disastrous for the Blues, who finished 12th despite spending more money than any other team in the division. A reset was required this summer and the early signs are positive. In their first competitive fixture under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea were the better team against Liverpool last weekend. It took them a while to get going at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues largely controlled proceedings and were a little unfortunate to only tie the match 1-1.

There has been more positivity off the pitch this week with the news that Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have joined the club. Caicedo in particular is a hugely exciting addition, although a £115m transfer fee means he did not come cheap. Still, Caicedo has the potential to be an important player for Chelsea for years to come, and the club's supporters will be looking forward to seeing him in action.

West Ham also drew their first game of the new season 1-1. They took the lead against Bournemouth last weekend but could not prevent their opponents equalising late on. The Hammers have also been busy in the transfer market, with new boy James Ward-Prowse set to go straight into the starting XI this weekend.

West Ham spent much of last season hovering above the relegation zone. They will be striving to finish much higher up the table this time around, as David Moyes seeks to prove that he can still take the club further following last season's Europa Conference League triumph.

West Ham are the underdogs this weekend, however. They have only won one of their last six meetings with Chelsea, who will expect to come out on top at the London Stadium.

How to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.