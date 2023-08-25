Usyk vs Dubois live stream: How to watch boxing online without PPV, start time, fight card

Undefeated WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk takes on mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday. Usyk is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters, but Dubois is taller, younger, and packs legendary power.

One of the cheapest Usyk vs Dubois live streams is available in Canada. Don't worry if you're on holiday when the fight is on because you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Usyk vs Dubois live streams: TV schedule, dates The Usyk vs Dubois fight takes place on Saturday (Aug. 26)

► Time (ringwalks approx): 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. AEST (Aug. 27)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Canada — TSN Plus

• U.K. — TNT Sports Box Office

• Australia — Main Event

Following a pair of convincing victories over Anthony Joshua, Usyk has spent much of the past year trying to pin down Tyson Fury, to no avail. With the WBC title-holder seemingly running scared, the Ukrainian southpaw has instead turned his attentions to a Brit on the rise, the 25-year-old Dubois.

The Londoner has notched four knockouts on the bounce since suffering the only defeat of his professional career at the hands of Joe Joyce three years ago, and his hard-fought victory over Kevin Lerena in December showed that he's got more to his game than punching power. Dubois picked himself up off the canvas three times in the first round alone to score a third-round technical knockout, and that resolve will serve him well while he's in the ring with Usyk.

Thanks partly to his victories over Joshua, the 36-year-old is now widely considered the best heavyweight on the planet, so expect fireworks from the first bell. Here's everything you need to know in order to watch the Usyk vs Dubois live stream, no matter where you are.

Usyk vs Dubois live streams by country

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois live streams in the US

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch the Usyk vs Dubois live stream exclusively on ESPN Plus.

Live coverage of Usyk vs Dubois starts at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, which is around the time that Usyk and Dubois are expected to begin their ringwalks.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows, and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content, including new Star Wars spinoff Ahsoka. You could also pay $19.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus.

ESPN Plus costs $9.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to more boxing, plus the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer, major tennis and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Usyk vs Dubois live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and live coverage of Usyk vs Dubois begins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon, which is when Usyk and Dubois are expected to start their ringwalks.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois live streams in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK can catch the Usyk vs Dubois live stream on TNT Sports Box Office, which is BT Sport by a different name. The TNT Sports Box Office website is the place to go to watch online, but you'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and AirPlay. Live coverage gets underway at 6 p.m. BST on Saturday evening, with the Usyk and Dubois ringwalks expected at around 10 p.m. BST. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois live streams in Australia

Coverage of Usyk vs Dubois is scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday, August 27, with the ringwalks expected at around 7 a.m. AEST. The Usyk vs Dubois fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$29.95. (If you're interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

Usyk vs Dubois tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Oleksandr Usyk Daniel Dubois Nationality Ukrainian British Date of birth January 17th, 1987 September 6th, 1997 Height 6' 3" 6' 5" Reach 78" 78" Total fights 20 20 Record 20-1 (13 KOs) 19-1 (18 KOs)

Usyk vs Dubois Fight card

Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs Daniel Dubois, IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight titles

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit, Lightweight

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz, Middleweight

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz, Light heavyweight

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue, Middleweight

Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza, Middleweight

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio, Welterweight

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov, Heavyweight

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel, Featherweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes, Super-lightweight

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz, Super-lightweight

Yaroslav Khartsyz vs Konrad Czajkowski, Lightweight

Aadam Hamed vs Vojtech Hardy, Super-welterweight

Usyk vs Dubois odds

DraftKings has the odds heavily in favor of Usyk (-1000), with Dubois (+600) the underdog.