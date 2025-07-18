Usyk vs Dubois 2 LIVE: fight stream, cheap PPV deals, undercard, updates
Want to watch Oleksandr Usyk take on Daniel Dubois? We'll show you the best streams so that you can watch all 12 rounds live from Wembley Stadium, London
Uysk vs Dubois 2 is here. It feels like we have been waiting for a big boxing event for a while, but finally we arrive at the rematch between this duo.
That means it's time to find out where the best stream is on Saturday, July 19 and how you can watch it from anywhere in the world with a VPN.
Boxing fans can watch the fight live on DAZN (worldwide) and Megogo (Ukraine restricted), but PPV prices will vary depending on where you're from.
Ready to rumble? Stick with us as we keep you updated with the undercard and the main event in what promises to be the fight of 2025
Usyk vs Dubois: The Essentials
- Date: Saturday, July 19
- Main event estimated start time: 4:45 P.M. ET / 9:45 P.M. GMT
- US PPV: DAZN
- UK PPV: DAZN
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine (cheapest): MEGOGO
- 📺 Our FULL GUIDE to Usyk vs Dubois 2
Watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 from anywhere in the world
Usyk vs Dubois 2 weigh-in
Just over an hour ago both fighters weighed in.
Daniel Dubois took to the scales first and weighed in at 17st 6lb. Meanwhile, Usyk came in at 16st 3lb — slightly heavier than his last fight against Tyson Fury.
You can rewatch it on DAZN's Youtube Channel.
Usyk vs Dubois 2 — Are you ready?
We are just over 24 hours away from Oleksandr Usyk taking on Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, London. And you can stream all the action on DAZN.
The Ukrainian currently holds and is aiming to retain the WBA, WBO, and WBC heavyweight titles, as well as the Ring Magazine heavyweight title.
A formidable opponent stands in his way though, in the form Dubois. The Brit may have lost to Usyk in their first bout in 2023, but he has responded like a champion since. His fifth round KO of Anthony Joshua last September cemented his place in the upper echelons of boxing royalty and he has to feel confident he can spring an upset on home turf.
So, make sure to stick around as we provide live updates until the conclusion of the fight tomorrow evening!