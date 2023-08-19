UFC 292 live stream: How to watch Sterling vs O'Malley online, match card, start time

Watch rising hotshot Sean O'Malley take on his first ever title fight with a UFC 292 live stream, just as reigning champion Aljamain Sterling prepares to bid farewell to the division by breaking the record for the most title defenses in UFC bantamweight history. Will it go down as a classic changing of the guard moment, or will the 'Funk Master' drop a beatdown on his brash young adversary?

UFC 292 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date and Time: Saturday (Aug. 19)

► UFC 292 main card: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 12 p.m. AEST

Early prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, main prelims are at 8 p.m. ET.

► UFC 292 ringwalks: Estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEST — but they could go on earlier.

• Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

• Watch in the UK — TNT Sports

He may have already defended his bantamweight title three times, but Sterling's three-year-stranglehold on the division may end up boiling down to a bittersweet old adage: you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. His challengers for the belt haven't always been first-rate or even in tip-top condition, but you can only beat what's put in front of you, which is exactly what Sterling's done.

If four successful defences aren't enough, maybe he's better off out of this division after all.

O'Malley, the cocksure product of the Dana White Contender Series who's cut from the same cloth as Conor McGregor, proved his pedigree with a Fight of the Night victory over the former champion Petr Yan last October. He is, without a doubt, the best thing he's ever seen, but will his lightning fists be quick and powerful enough to take down a fighter as wily and experienced as Sterling?

The 34-year-old has essentially pledged to switch to featherweight after UFC 292, in order to take on a new challenge and allow Merab Dvalishvili to dominate the division. There's no way O'Malley won't take that as a slight, and if he manages to upset the reigning champ, we may well see Sterling stick around a little longer.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 292 live streams:

UFC 292 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 292 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 292 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 292 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus.

UFC 292 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 292. While UFC 292 live streams cost $79.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 292 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $124.98. That subscription will renew at $99.99 for your second year.

Need ABC or ESPN? If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all the prelims you want. ESPN and ABC are on two of the best streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV.

ESPN is on Sling Orange, while ABC is on Sling Blue for select markets. Sling is offering $25 off for the first month. Fubo has both ABC and ESPN in its entry-level package, which has a 7-day free trial.

Of course, you can also watch ESPN and ABC on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month).

ABC, depending on your location, can be pulled down with some of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package, and ABC in select regions via Sling Blue. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save 50% off your first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services for sports, Fubo offers both ESPN and ABC. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

How to watch UFC 292 in the UK and Australia

UFC 292 means a late night for fight fans in the U.K., while it's an afternoon affair for viewers in Australia.

In the U.K., you'll start the main card at 3 a.m. BST, with Sterling and O'Malley going on at around 5 a.m. BST. It'll be live on TNT Sports - formerly BT Sport - which you can get through through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

In Australia, UFC 292's main card will go live on Sunday at 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo, where it costs AU$59.95.

How to watch UFC 292 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 292's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 292 fight card

Early prelims (6:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz - Women's Flyweight

Andrea Lee vs Natália Silva - Women's Flyweight

Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert - Middleweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN Plus and ESPN

Brad Katona vs Cody Gibson - Bantamweight

Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh - Lightweight

Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin - Middleweight

Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares - Middleweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz - Bantamweight

Da'Mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista - Bantamweight

Ian Machado Garry vs Neil Magny - Welterweight

Zhang Weili (c) vs Amanda Lemos - UFC Women's Strawweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Sean O'Malley - UFC Bantamweight Championship