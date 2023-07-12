State of Origin Game 3 live stream: How to watch NSW vs QLD for free, from anywhere

State of Origin Game 3 is available to watch live for free on 9Now in Australia. Rugby league fans in the UK can watch all the action via Sky Sports, while US viewers can stream the game via the Watch NRL service. Full details on how to watch NSW vs QLD wherever you are can be found just below.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch State of Origin Game 3 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

State of Origin Game 3: NSW vs QLD TV schedule Date: Wednesday (July 12)

Time: 11.05 a.m. BST / 8.05 p.m. AEST / 6.05 a.m. EST / 3.05 a.m. PST

► Australia — 9Now (FREE)

► U.S. — Watch NRL

► U.K. — Sky / Now

► Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

As the Brad Fittler era reaches its natural end point, what sort of a sendoff will New South Wales prepare for their beleaguered coach? With three State of Origin series wins to his name, it's not been all bad but the diminishing returns have been stark, and he now faces the ignominy of bowing out in the most humiliating of circumstances.

Not only has it been 13 years since the last State of Origin whitewash, but Queensland have the chance to apply the icing, the cherry and the sprinkles on NSW's home turf. Accor Stadium will be a miserable place at kick-off – lose again and the atmosphere could turn seriously ugly.

If that were to transpire, Billy Slater would go down as just the fourth man to pull off a clean sweep as both a player and a coach, and the way the last game went, it's almost impossible to envisage any other outcome.

Fittler has swung the axe ahead of his probable last game in charge, dropping five players, most notably Jarome Luai, who couldn't put a foot right three weeks ago. Damien Cook has been named at hooker after the bizarre decision to play him as a centre went as disastrously as everybody predicted it would.

AJ Brimson has been brought into the lineup in place of the suspended Reece Walsh for Queensland, who know that whatever happens tonight, Dale Cherry-Evans will be lifting the shield. But clean sweeps don't come around too often, and the entire setup will go down in legend if they secure it.

Teams:

NSW Blues: 1. James Tedesco (c), 2. Brian To’o, 3. Stephen Crichton, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Jake Trbojevic, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Keaon Koloamatangi, 13. Cameron Murray; Interchange: 14. Isaah Yeo, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Reece Robson, 17. Clint Gutherson; Reserves: 18. Scott Drinkwater, 19. Spencer Leniu

Queensland Maroons: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Reuben Cotter, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 11. David Fifita, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Patrick Carrigan; Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Moeaki Fotuaika, 17. Corey Horsburgh; Reserves: 18. Tom Dearden, 19. J’maine Hopgood

Here’s how to watch a State of Origin Game 3 live stream no matter where you are.

Free State of Origin Game 3 live stream

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch State of Origin Game 3 for FREE on Channel Nine and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free State of Origin live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

State of Origin live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a free State of Origin Game 3 live stream from your home country, but what if you're travelling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch State of Origin Game 3 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2023 State of Origin series is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Game 3 is scheduled to start at 11.05 a.m. BST. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the rugby on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch State of Origin Game 3 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The great news for rugby league fans in Australia is that they can they can watch State of Origin Game 3 for FREE on Channel 9. That also means viewers Down Under can watch the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Going to be outside Oz during State of Origin Game 3? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch State of Origin live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.S. – or anywhere outside of Australia, New Zealand, UK or the Pacific Islands – where the TV rights have not been picked up, you can still watch State of Origin online with the Watch NRL streaming service. Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from: Weekly: US$20 / £16 / €20 / AU$24 Monthly: US$39 / £29 / €39 / AU$44 Annual: US$182 / £143 / €171 / AU$229.

How to watch State of Origin live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sport is showing State of Origin Game 3 in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages. Kick-off for Game 3 is at 10.05 p.m. NZDT. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $399.99 for the whole year. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

