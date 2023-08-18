Spain vs England live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 final free online

The Spain vs England live stream is the culmination of the Women’s World Cup 2023, and sees both national teams make their debut in a World Cup final — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

► Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

• AUS — 7Plus (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.K. — BBC iPlayer and ITVX (FREE LIVE STREAM)

• U.S. — FOX via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Prior to the Women's World Cup 2023, Spain had never advanced beyond the first knockout round, but now they are just one match away from eternal glory. Spain’s route to the final saw them achieve impressive wins against Spain and Zambia in the group stage, before thrashing Switzerland in the round of 16 and then edging tight contests against Netherlands and Sweden in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. In recent matches the side has shown an aptitude for late goals, so even if England are ahead with just minutes until the final whistle, you’d be foolish to write this Spanish side off.

England are also making their first appearance at a Women’s World Cup final having previously fallen at the semi-final stage in 2015 and 2019. The Euro 2022 champions suffered extensive injuries prior to the tournament, and haven’t always looked at their very best, but they arrive in this final with real momentum after eliminating hosts Australia in the previous round. And their biggest weapon might be off the pitch. Head coach Sarina Wiegman has made the finals in all four major international tournaments she's coached and will be hoping to guide the Lionesses to a historic World Cup title. Plus, England are also boosted by the return of Lauren James from suspension. She's eligible to play after being sent off against Nigeria for a cynical stamp.

Any World Cup final is an unmissable occasion, and this match will bring to a close what has been an overall fantastic tournament. To see which of these teams achieves the biggest honor in the sport, you’ll need to watch a Spain vs England live stream. And we’ll show you how to watch this Women’s World Cup 2023 game online from anywhere and for free down below.

How to watch Spain vs England anywhere

Spain vs England live streams will be shown free on a few different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another service and watch the game.

Spain vs England live streams by country

How to watch the Spain vs England live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an Spain vs England live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock subscription ($5.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Spain vs England live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages. The Sling Blue plan, from $45 a month, comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and USA Network. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got FOX and FS1, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and dozens of additional sports channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and FS2.

How to watch the Spain vs England live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Spain vs England live stream on TSN, the home of the Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

The game is also being shown on CTV.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN or CTV, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an Spain vs England live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Spain vs England live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Spain vs England live stream as the game will be broadcast on both BBC and ITV. Or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer or ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch an Spain vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Spain vs England live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch select Women's World Cup 2023 games for FREE on Channel 7, including the Spain vs England live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Spain vs England live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Spain vs England live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.