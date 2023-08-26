Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream will see last season's Premier League champions visit the home of the newly promoted Blades — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEDT (Aug. 28)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Sheffield Utd are yet to score a point on their return to the Premier League this season, following up their opening-weekend defeat to Crystal Palace with another away to Nottm Forest just over a week ago. Paul Heckingbottom's side were just a few minutes away from securing a vital point on the road after new signing Gustavo Hamer had cancelled out Taiwo Awoniyi's early opener, but Chris Wood came off the bench to head an 89th-minute winner for Forest.

Defending champions Man City made it two out of two last weekend when they beat Newcastle at home. Julian Alvarez's first-half strike was the difference between the two sides, with Phil Foden pulling the strings in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, who has undergone surgery for a hamstring issue after pulling up during City's win against Burnley on opening night. The Belgian will undoubtedly be missed, but with the kind of strength in depth that Pep Guardiola has there are plenty of others who'll be ready to contribute to City's title defence.

The Blades haven't beaten Man City since a 2-1 FA Cup victory back in 2008, when Richard Dunne, Darius Vassell and Elano were turning out for the Cityzens, but Haaland, Foden and co will be a much tougher test on Sunday. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream wherever you are

The Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Sheffield Utd vs Man City live streams on USA. USA is available with most cable TV packages. For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Sheffield Utd vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.