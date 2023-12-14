Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream sees the home side attempt to end a run of five Premier League games without a win when they face a Spurs team brimming with confidence — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Friday, December 15.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 16)

• U.S. — USA Network via Sling TV / Fubo

• U.K. —Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It’s been a tough few weeks for Nottm Forest manager Steve Cooper who came under huge pressure when his side suffered a 5-0 defeat to Fulham. A point against Wolves at the weekend did little to ease the strain and the Tricky Trees have now won just one of their last 12 EPL games.

The players have spoken openly in support of the manager, but they will need to produce an inspired performance if they hope to secure victory at the City Ground this weekend. They’ll also have to do it without star striker Taiwo Awoniyi who remains sidelined through injury, so it could be Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Elanga who once again start in attack.

While Forest will be desperate for a win, Spurs will hope they have turned a corner after ending a run of defeats with a thumping 4-1 win over Newcastle at the weekend. Son Heung-min was simply unplayable in that victory, while Richarlison excelled with two goals. Ben Davis also filled in well at centre-back as the north London side looked back to their very best.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. The USA Network is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Soccer Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan, bringing it down to CAN$18.33

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Nottm Forest vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.