How to watch NFL Draft 2020 online: Start time, channel, schedule

Annual traditions survive and adapt as we watch NFL Draft 2020 online starting this Thursday night. For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will be presented remotely, but don't worry, you've still got a way to boo NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

All 32 teams will be operating from their home bases, which should prove for some hilarious -- or at least overly decorated -- backgrounds. We hope the New England Patriots can change their Zoom background to something that isn't spiteful about Tom Brady's departure.

NFL Draft 2020 start time, channel The NFL Draft 2020 starts on Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will end on Saturday, April 25.

The draft airs on the NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

Over at The Ringer, one of our favorite sports sites, edge rusher Chase Young, an Ohio State, junior, is the top pick on their big board. Young has the spotlight for his 'explosiveness,' and his big sack of sacks. ESPN also puts Young at #1.

Both sites have LSU's Joe Burrow (a quarterback and redshirt senior) at #2 for being cool under pressure. The Ringer has QB Tua Tagovailoa (a junior at Alabama) at #3, while ESPN has Ohio State's Jeff Okudah (cornerback, junior) at #3.

And that rich tradition of booing Goodell? Well, the folks at Bud Light are carrying it on. If you tag a tweet with @budlight and the hashtag #BootheCommish, the beer barons will send your thoughts to Roger.

Bud Light's also taking this opportunity to do something charitable, donating $1 for each boo tweet it receives during the draft (up to $500,000), to the NFL Draftathon, which is a collection of charities that includes the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and the United Way.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NFL Draft 2020 online, plus early picks and predictions from the NFL Network:

How can I watch NFL Draft 2020 online with a VPN?

If you're out of the country, and none of the NFL Draft 2020 channels are available to watch in your current location. you don't need to be thwarted by geo-fenced restrictions. But, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch all three days of the draft.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

How do I watch NFL Draft 2020 online in the US?

Folks in America have a pretty good shot of getting to watch the NFL Draft 2020 on the channel of their choice — or at least one that doesn't cost much to get. Most of the draft is even available for free.

Since the NFL Draft is on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, it's available on almost every service, including Sling TV, YouTube TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV as you can watch most of the draft (save for some of Saturday's events) for free with the Happy Hour Across America promotion that opens Sling Blue up from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

Fubo TV is our other recommendation here because, well, you care enough about sports that you want to watch the NFL Draft, and Fubo is made for sports fans. It's got a 1 week free trial right now.

You can watch (most of) the NFL Draft 2020 online for free Sling Blue. That's because the NFL Network is one of the Sling Blue channels, and the Sling TV Happy Hour Across America offer turns on free Sling Blue from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern every day — which means the first 5 hours of Draft Day 3 won't be there (we've got another free option for how to get those, below)View Deal

If you're OK with ABC's coverage (which may not be as in depth as the NFL Network's) can also watch the draft for free on your ABC channel with Locast, a not-for-profit that has apps for Amazon Fire, Android, iOS, Roku and Apple TV.

How can I watch the NFL Draft 2020 online in the UK

We don't envy our friends across the pond who need to stay up til 1 a.m. GMT for the start of night 1 of the draft. Sky Sports, which can be acquired with a Now TV day pass.

Of course, to get yourselves hyped, you'll start at 6 p.m. GMT on the 23rd, where pre-show prognostication airs on the Sky Sports Action channel. From midnight on, on Main Event, the draft itself airs.

How to watch the NFL Draft 2020 online in Canada

Canadians have multiple options for how to watch the NFL Draft 2020. The top pick, we'd say is TSN, which is available via TSN.ca and the TSN app. TSN3 will be simulcasting ABC’s live coverage of Round 1 on Thursday and Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, and TSN4 will have the ESPN version for both nights.

Saturday's Round 4-7 coverage (from ESPN) will be on TSN.ca as well as via the TSN app.

ABC affiliates in Canada will also broadcast the draft, and Canadians with the NFL Network can also watch there.

