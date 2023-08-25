Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Reds will hope to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they travel up to St James’ Park in the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream, date, time, channels The Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream takes place on Sunday (Aug. 27).

► Time: 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. BST / 1:30 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 28)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

There was no shame in Newcastle’s recent defeat to Man City. While the Magpies offered very little attacking threat, they held the treble-winning side to just a one-goal advantage, which is still an achievement. However, the measure of success against Liverpool will be a little different. With the backing of the home crowd, manager Eddie Howe will want a more attacking performance and at least a point at the final whistle. The side will hope to emulate their opening weekend display against Aston Villa which saw them score five goals in total.

Meanwhile, the visitors have yet to taste defeat this season after a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea was followed up with a convincing win over Bournemouth in front of a sell-out Anfield crowd last weekend. Liverpool have plenty of reasons to be confident ahead of this match. Firstly, Alexis Mac Allister’s egregious red card against the Cherries has been overturned so he’ll be available for selection. Plus, Liverpool have a very strong recent record against the Toon Army. The Reds have won each of the last four meetings between these two sides and were victorious in eight of the last 10. In fact, you have to go back to 2015 for the last time Newcastle managed to claim three points against Liverpool.

Will Newcastle bounce back from their first defeat of the season, or will Liverpool’s impressive record against the Magpies continue? You’ll need to watch a Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream to find out, and we’ve got all the info you need down below.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan (CAD $24.99) gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians abroad wanting to watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.