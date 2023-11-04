NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream: How to watch the 2023 season finale online

It's the season finale! Just 312 laps of the one-mile Phoenix Raceway track stand between four drivers and NASCAR immortality. Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell and William Byron are all in contention for the Bill France Cup in Avondale, Arizona — and you can watch NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream, Date, Time, Channels The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race takes place on Sunday, Nov. 5.

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 6)

• U.S. — NBC via Sling TV or Peacock

• CAN — TSN

• U.K. — Viaplay

• AUS — Kayo Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Blaney is looking like the early favorite going into this one, having achieved qualification with his third win of the season at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. It’s been quite a turnaround for the man who was stuck in a hopeless 59-race losing streak until his breakthrough at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte in May.

Of the four drivers in the mix, Larson is the only one with a cup title, having triumphed in 2021. Byron has already tasted victory at Phoenix Raceway this season, and comes into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race as the series point leader. Having won the Homestead-Miami Speedway two weekends ago, Bell is also looking strong as one of NASCAR’s in-form men.

With the likes of Hamlin and Truex Jr. getting older and not making this season’s final cut, it's time for the four younger rivals to make their mark, and all four drivers have a real shot here.

Read on for details about how to watch the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race from anywhere.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream wherever you are

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream in the U.S.

NASCAR fans in the U.S. can watch the 2023 Cup Series Championship Race live stream via NBC and Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

To tune in via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package. No cable? You can stream NBC via Sling TV. The Sling Blue package starts at $45 per month, but you'll get your first month for half-price.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock or Sling subscription, you can watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in Canada

TSN has the rights to show NASCAR in Canada, and that of course extends to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream.

If you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could subscribe to TSN Plus instead, which gives you access to everything TSN has to offer for $8 per month or $80 per year.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream in the U.K.

In the U.K., the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month or £119.88 per year.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Fox Sports channels. If you don't have those through Foxtel, you can try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NBA and NFL. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.