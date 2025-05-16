How to watch Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2025: live stream PBR event online from anywhere, TV channel

Will Dalton be crowned the King of the Kasel? Entering the season finale, Dalton Kasel holds a 238-point lead over Brady Fielder, but it ain't over yet. Each of the top five riders are still firmly in with a shout, as is a certain Jose Vitor Leme.

Read on and we'll explain how you can watch PBR World Finals live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

2025 PBR World Finals live stream: TV channels and dates The 2025 PBR World Finals run from Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, May 18. Full schedule below.

• U.S. — Cowboy Channel via Sling / YouTube / PBR app

Leme, the PBR World Finals champion in 2017 and 2021, went a perfect four-for-four in Eliminations this week, launching himself from 18th all the way up to 6th in the standings.

From nowhere, the legendary Brazilian has earned himself an outside shot at a third world championship — a feat only his compatriots Adriano Moraes and Silvano Alves have previously achieved.

While Kasel wasn't at his best in midweek, the crucial thing is that he was able to stretch his lead over Fielder, who afterwards conceded that he tightened up with nerves. The Aussie rider placed 20th at Eliminations but, by some quirk of fate, enters the weekend 238 point better off than John Crimber in 3rd. Clay Guiton and Sage Steele Kimzey complete the top five.

Here's everything you need to know to watch PBR World Finals live streams online and without cable. Scroll down for the full schedule.

Watch PBR World Finals 2025 live streams for FREE

The 2025 PBR World Finals are being live streamed for free on the PBR YouTube channel and PBR RidePass.

But what if you're abroad on holiday right now and unable to tap into that free PBR World Finals coverage?

Don't worry — you can watch Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2025 via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch PBR World Finals 2025 from anywhere

A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in China and want to access U.S. coverage, you'd select the U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to YouTube and stream PBR World Finals 2025 online.

Watch PBR World Finals live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can tune into the 2025 PBR World Finals for free on the PBR YouTube channel. The Championship Rounds (May 17-18) are also being shown on the Cowboy Channel (available via the Sling TV Heartland package).

Unleash the Beast is also being shown for free on PBR RidePass, which is available on a wide range of platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, FloRodeo, and the PBR app.

If you're currently outside of the U.S., you can still watch PBR World Finals live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch PBR World Finals live streams in Canada

The PBR World Finals are available to watch for free on the PBR YouTube channel and PBR RidePass in Canada.

YouTube works with pretty much every device going, while RidePass can be accessed on the likes of Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, FloRodeo, and the PBR app.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch PBR World Finals 2025 live by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Watch PBR World Finals live streams in the U.K.

Viewers in the U.K. can watch the 2025 PBR World Finals on the PBR YouTube channel.

Unleash the Beast is also being shown for free on PBR RidePass, which is available on a wide range of platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, FloRodeo, and the PBR app.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use a good VPN to tune in from abroad.

Watch PBR World Finals live streams in Australia

The PBR World Finals are available to watch for free on the PBR YouTube channel and PBR RidePass in Australia.

YouTube is near-ubiquitous, while RidePass can be accessed on the likes of Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, FloRodeo, and the PBR app.

If you aren't in Oz right now, you can live stream PBR World Finals 2025 by using a good VPN.

PBR World Finals schedule 2025

Saturday, May 17

8:45 p.m. — Rounds 1 & 2

Sunday, May 18

2:45 p.m. — Rounds 3 & 4

(All times ET)

