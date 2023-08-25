Ireland vs Samoa live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup warm-up online

Ireland will look to wrap up their Rugby World Cup preparations with another victory when they take on Samoa in Bayonne, France on Saturday. Andy Farrell is likely to make numerous changes from the side that beat England last week so it will be a chance for fringe players to catch the eye.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Ireland vs Samoa live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Ireland vs Samoa live stream, date, time, channels The Ireland vs Samoa live stream begins on Saturday (Aug. 26).

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 27)

• U.K. — Prime Video (FREE TRIAL)

• AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

• U.S. — FloRugby in the US

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Ireland’s preparations for the World Cup could barely have gone any better. The Six Nations champions dispatched Italy 33-17 before securing a convincing 29-10 over England in Dublin. Only Jack Conan and Dan Sheehan have picked up knocks and their winning run has now been extended to 12 Test matches, stretching all the way back to last year’s tour of New Zealand.

Over the course of this impressive run, Ireland appear to have mastered the art of winning even when playing well below their best. Farrell described the win over England as "having a bit of everything: good, bad and ugly", and yet they were still able to run in five tries and gain even more momentum.

The number one side in the world, the past 12 months suggest this Ireland team is more than capable of excelling on the biggest stage in France and they will be keen to end their World Cup preparations with another victory. However, Samoa will provide a stern test and have been in decent form this summer.

They finished second in the Pacific Nations Cup after beating Japan and Tonga, but did suffer defeat against Fiji. Ranked 12th in the world, they are captained by Leinster prop Michael Ala’alatoa and have a number of players at French Top 14 clubs. Renowned for their explosiveness and power, they will be keen to cause a shock and will hope to start fast against a much-changed Ireland side.

We’ve got all the details you need to watch Ireland vs Samoa live streams, from anywhere, just below.

How to watch Ireland vs Samoa live streams from anywhere

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Stan Sport or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Ireland vs Samoa live streams in the U.S.

It's great news for fans in the U.S., with every 2023 Summer International match, including Ireland vs Samoa, live on the dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you already use FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Ireland vs Samoa live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Ireland vs Samoa live stream for FREE in the U.K.

British rugby lovers will be able to watch Ireland vs Samoa live streams on Prime Video. What's more, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you've not had one before and watch every Summer International without spending a penny.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch the Ireland vs Samoa live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Prime Video is one of the many Amazon Prime perks, adding to the free shipping offered online. Prime also Music. You can pay an annual £95 fee or choose a monthly plan at £8.99. If you want Prime Video on its own, that's available for £5.99/month.

How to watch Ireland vs Samoa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the 2023 Summer Internationals, including the Ireland vs Samoa live stream, via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

It comes with a 7-day free trial if you sign up now.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch an Ireland vs Samoa live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch every Summer International, including Ireland vs Samoa, on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.