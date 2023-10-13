India vs Pakistan live stream: watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup free online

The cricketing rivalry that eclipses all others – India vs Pakistan – is the must-watch game of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. And with 132,000 spectators set to be crammed into Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, this promises to be an occasion like no other. Both teams are on two wins apiece. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the game live from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Both sides burst into life in midweek, with Pakistan pulling off the highest successful chase in ODI World Cup history against Sri Lanka thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, before India swatted aside Afghanistan off the back of a Rohit Sharma ton and a sprinkle of Jasprit Bumrah magic.

Most impressive of all, however, is how Babar Azam's entertainers have kept their cool in the face of sustained hostility and even won the hearts of the local cricket fans. From India's refusal to play in Pakistan at the Asia Cup last month to visa delays and even this choice of venue, the Shaheens have had more to worry about than just their exploits on the pitch, but they've delivered the goods, and their erratic, unpredictable style have made them firm neutrals' favorites.

India, however, have had their number at World Cups, with their head-to-head record reading 7-0 in favor of the Men in Blue.

The day/night match starts at 4:30 a.m. ET (2 p.m. IST). Here's everything you need to get India vs Pakistan live streams and watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live streams for free

Good news for fans in India: every game of the 2023 World Cup will be streamed live and for FREE via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, selected games – including India vs Pakistan – will be shown for FREE on PTV Sports.

18 matches are streaming FREE on 9Now in Australia, but not this one. However, viewers will a TV can tune into Channel 9 for the first innings from 10:15 p.m. AEDT

In the UK, you can watch FREE highlights of India vs Pakistan at 7pm BST on Channel 5 and My5.

Traveling outside India or Pakistan? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual live stream from overseas. Details below.

How to watch India vs Pakistan cricket live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a Pakistani service such as PTV Sports, you'd select Pakistan from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action and watch the free India vs Pakistan live stream.

India vs Pakistan live streams by country

How to watch India vs Pakistan live streams in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch India vs Pakistan on the Willow TV cable channel. Every match is also available to stream even without cable.

ESPN Plus has the rights to stream all 48 matches. You can take out an ESPN Plus subscription for $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

ESPN Plus won't unlock all regular ESPN content, but it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can watch India vs Pakistan live with simultaneous streaming on three devices, as well as enjoying highlights and catch-up TV, with a Sling TV subscription which costs $10 a month.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, or $109.99 for the year. That brings access to more cricket, plus boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Perhaps the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either.

If you already use a streaming service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch India vs Pakistan live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live streams in Canada

Cricket fans in Canada can subscribe to Willow TV at $7.99 CAD/month. Viewers can watch India vs Pakistan plus Willow has the rights to Major League Cricket, GT20 Canada, Big Bash League, Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) too.

You can get Willow TV as part of your regular cable TV package or you can get it as a standalone streamed service on IOS, Android, Windows, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox On, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to access the live stream from anywhere.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live streams in the U.K.

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch India vs Pakistan live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out the best Sky TV deals and packages. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Happy with highlights? Tune into Channel 5 – via TV or the My5 streaming platform – at 7pm BST for free highlights of India vs Pakistan. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch India vs Pakistan live on Channel 9, but the action won't be live on the 9Now streaming service (aside from maybe a few overs on Wide World of Sport).

9Now is available for free if you have an Australian postcode. Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

Channel 9 has the rights to 18 games, including all Australia fixtures, both semis and the final. But if you want to watch every moment of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 – including a full live stream of India vs Pakistan – you'll need Fox Sports. If you don't have those through Foxtel or Foxtel Now, try Kayo Sports.

Kayo offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand. Prices start at $25.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live stream in India

India vs Pakistan, along with every game of the 2023 World Cup, is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. India vs Pakistan will be also shown live on Star Sports.

Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN to follow the World Cup live stream wherever you are are.