Everton vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Brighton live stream sees the Toffees look to make it three wins in a row in all competitions, while the Seagulls will look to bring an end to a poor run of league form when they travel to Goodison Park on Saturday — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Everton vs Brighton live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Brighton live stream takes place on Saturday, November 4.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 5)

After a difficult start to the season, Everton fans will be hoping their side have turned a corner following a 1-0 league win away at West Ham and a thumping 3-0 victory at home over Burnley in the Carabao Cup. In both games the Merseyside club have been tight at the back with James Tarkowski particularly impressive, while the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has ensured there is a real threat in front of goal.

Everton will also be buoyed by Brighton’s struggles in recent weeks. Following a strong start to the new campaign, the Seagulls have failed to win any of their last four Premier League games. This included being thumped 6-1 at Villa Park and a disappointing 1-1 draw at home with Fulham last time out.

However, they were only narrowly beaten 2-1 away at Man City and did earn a 2-2 draw with an in-form Liverpool. Manager Roberto de Zerbi will have seen plenty of positives in these two performances and will hope that his side can rediscover their mojo this weekend.

It should be a fascinating encounter so read on to learn how you can watch an Everton vs Brighton live stream. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Everton vs Brighton live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Everton vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.