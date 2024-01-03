Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream: How to watch FA Cup third-round game online

The Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream sees these two Premier League sides entering the FA Cup at the third round, but which team will be crashing out at the first hurdle? You can watch from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream takes place Thursday, January 4.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 5)

• FREE — ITVX (UK)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Things haven't gone exactly to plan for Crystal Palace so far this season. It all started fairly promisingly for the Croydon club, with 12 points taken from their first eight league games, but Roy Hodgson's side have been uninspiring ever since and find themselves hovering just above the relegation zone. Defeat to Man Utd in the Carabao Cup back in September leaves a successful FA Cup campaign as the Eagles' best chance of any glory in 2024, but Everton will have plans for a run of their own.

It's been an even more turbulent 2023 for Everton. After a rocky start, Sean Dyche's side were just starting to find some form – wins away at West Ham and Crystal Palace left them in 14th place in the table – when they were hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's financial rules. Without that the Toffees would be a top-half team, so while staying up will be their priority, the fact that they're also out of the Carabao Cup leaves the FA Cup as Everton's only chance of silverware.

Which side will qualify for the FA Cup fourth round? Tune in to find out as we explain all the ways to get a Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream where you are.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton for free

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton on ITV or stream it online via ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton from abroad

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton live streams from wherever you are

The Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton in the U.S.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars library.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton around the world

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream on Sportsnet which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.