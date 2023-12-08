Army vs Navy live stream: How to watch America's Game 2023 online, start time, odds

Army vs Navy is the classic football rivalry clash, mixing gridiron excellence with plenty of chest-thumping grandeur. America's Game will include marching bands, a symbolic prisoner exchange, and a series of flyovers above Foxborough's Gillette Stadium. On the field, meanwhile, recent form suggests the teams will be tightly matched.

The 124th Army vs Navy game is live on CBS and Paramount Plus in the U.S.. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch Army vs Navy from anywhere with a VPN.

Army vs Navy live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Army vs Navy live stream takes place on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

► Time — 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 10)

• U.S. — CBS (via Fubo/Paramount Plus)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Black Knights and Midshipmen have split their past four encounters, the most recent of which went to double-overtime. The Army took the victory, and if they win again on Saturday they'll capture the 77kg Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, the prize that they compete with the Navy and Air Force for each year. If the Navy come out on top in Massachusetts, however, Air Force will retain the spoils.

This fixture marks Brian Newberry's maiden taste of America's Game as the Navy head coach, and Army's last ever clash against their arch-rivals as an independent program. Next season, they'll join Navy in the American Athletic Conference, by which point this might be a biannual showdown.

At the time of publication, Army are -2.5 point favorites according to DraftKings, and judging by the number of pictures of toy soldiers on social media, they seem to be edging the off-field exchanges too.

You’ll need to watch an Army vs Navy live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Army vs Navy live stream from anywhere

Army-Navy college football streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Army vs Navy like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream college football from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Army vs Navy live streams by country

How to watch Army vs Navy live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., Army vs Navy is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can also get your local CBS sports coverage via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Can you watch Army vs Navy live streams in the U.K.?

College football broadcasting rights in the U.K. have just been snapped up by Sky Sports, but the Army vs Navy game hasn't been selected for broadcast.

That said, anybody visiting the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Can you watch Army vs Navy in Australia?

There's no Army vs Navy live stream for college football fans in Australia to tap into. That's because the game hasn't been picked for TV or streaming.

Any would-be viewers currently visiting Australia from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live college football rights are split between ESPN and Fox Sports in Australia, with live streaming available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.