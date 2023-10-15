Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time odds

If you're looking for boxing's rising stars, then Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri – the world middleweight unification fight between WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly and IBF title holder Vincenzo Gualtieri on Saturday night - is a great place to start.

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri is not to be missed and is airing in various countries across the world. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday (October 14)

► Venue: Fort Bend Community Center, Rosenberg, Texas

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Oct. 15) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Oct. 15)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Janibek Alimkhanuly may only be 14 fights into his professional career, but the 30-year-old Kazakh has stopped nine opponents inside the distance. Promoted from interim WBO champion to the full title when Demetrius Andrade moved up in weight, Alimkhanuly's skill and speed impressed in a unanimous decision over Brit Denzel Bentley last November. Qazaq Style says he "wants to fix" his name not being in pound-for-pound lists – win on Saturday and he will be.

Vincenzo Gualtieri doesn't share his opponent's amateur pedigree, but the 30-year-old has dedicated himself to boxing since turning pro eight years ago. Working his way through the ranks, the German of Italian extraction upset hitherto unbeaten former Olympic silver medallist Esquiva Falcao in July to win the vacant IBF middleweight title. Gualtieri will relish being overlooked again and if he can get on the inside to prevent Alimkhanuly's ability to let his hands go then he will hope to go the distance.

Here's everything you need to watch the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Watch Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the WBO and IBF world middleweight unification fight live stream between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri on ESPN or ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is another option for this fight. It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

How to watch Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri live streams from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an American who's currently in the U.K. could watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri on ESPN Plus, via Sling TV, even though they're not in the U.S..

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri live streams by country

How to watch the Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Watch the Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri live streams in Canada

One of the cheapest Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri live stream options can be found in Canada, where the fight is being shown on TSN Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$8 per month, and the ringwalks for Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri are expected from 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. on Saturday. The undercard starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Can you watch Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We don't yet know who has the broadcast rights for the world title fight between Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri Down Under.

Previous big fights have often been shown on Kayo Sports Main Event, so keep any eye out on their website for their latest upcoming events in case it gets added late to their the outlet's schedule. Fox Sports have also been known to broadcast live boxing, so it's worth checking out Foxtel Now streaming service in case a deal is done for the fight there.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Janibek Alimkhanuly Vincenzo Gualtieri Nationality Kazakh German Date of birth April 1st, 1993 January 4th, 1993 Height 6' 0" 5' 10.5'' Reach 71.5" N/A Total fights 14 22 Record 14-0 (9 KOs) 21-0-1 (7 KOs)

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri Fight card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri; For the WBO and IBF world middleweight titles

Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright; Lightweight

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Tyrrell Anthony Herndon; Heavyweight

Giovanni Marquez vs. Donte Strayhorn; Super lightweight

Duke Ragan vs. Jose Perez; Featherweight

Guido Vianello vs. Curtis Harper; Heavyweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Narciso Carmona; Super lightweight

Humberto Galindo vs. Oscar Bravo; Lightweight

Alan Garcia vs. Nelson Hampton; Super lightweight

Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Guillermo Del Rio; Heavyweight

Alimkhanuly vs Gualtieri odds

DraftKings has the odds overwhelmingly in favor of Alimkhanuly (-1200) to the huge underdog Gualtieri (+700).