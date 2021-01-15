WandaVision release schedule: When does episode 3 come to Disney Plus?

WandaVision details Release day: Fridays at 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Creator: Jac Schaeffer

Episodes: 9

When is the next episode of WandaVision? We've got the WandaVision release schedule right here, including everything you need to know about episode 3. The new Marvel Disney Plus series kicked off with a two-episode premiere and is airing weekly.

WandaVision centers on star-crossed Avengers couple Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the android/AI hybrid Vision (Paul Bettany). They're somehow living the ideal suburban life as seen in classic sitcoms, but as they enter new decades, the couple begins to realize that something isn't right.

So far, WandaVision seems to be a show-within-a-show that is some kind of experiment or plot put on by the organization S.W.O.R.D. (more on that below). The first two episodes depicted the former Avengers in a typical sitcom, first in the 1950s and then in the '60s. But cracks keep forming in this surreal existence that reveal its true nature.

Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch WandaVision episode 3.

WandaVision episode 3 will be released on Friday, Jan. 22 at 3 a.m. ET.

Episode 3 is directed by Matt Shakman. The writer is unknown, as is the run time. Episodes 1 and 2 were 29 minutes a piece, so it's expected they will stick to the half-hour format for now.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $12.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.View Deal

WandaVision recap

WandaVision premiered Jan. 15 with two episodes.

In WandaVision episode 1, Wanda and Vision move to the town of Westview in the '50s. They meet a nosy neighbor (Kathryn Hahn) and deal with an important dinner with the boss. But during that dinner, things go awry when the couple can't answer basic questions about their lives before moving to town. Then, it all resets to seem normal.

After the "credits" roll on the show-within-a-show, we see that it's been playing on a monitor with the logo for S.W.O.R.D. Comic readers will know that as the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, which monitors alien activity.

In episode 2, Wanda and Vision are now in the '60s and performing in the neighborhood magic show. Vision accidentally reveals his abilities, which Wanda covers up using her powers. But when they see a stranger appear out on the street, Wanda panics and the "reality" is reset and changed to the '70s.