Walmart PS5 and Switch OLED restock now live — how to get your console

Walmart is on a PS5 restock rampage. After three restocks last week, the retailer now has PS5 restock again. (As of 3 p.m. ET).

You can get the PS5 for $499 via this link or the PS5 Digital for $399 via this link. Walmart also has Switch OLED stock for $349. It appears you'll need to be a Walmart Plus member to get your console. Plus subscribers getting early access to Walmart Black Friday deals, and possibly future PS5 restocks.

Walmart PS5 restock

PS5: $499 @ Walmart PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

PS5 Digital: $399 @ Walmart PS5 Digital: $399 @ Walmart

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller.

Switch OLED: $349 @ Walmart Switch OLED: $349 @ Walmart

Walmart now has Switch OLED consoles for Walmart Plus members only.

Walmart Plus: 15-day free trial @ Walmart Walmart Plus: 15-day free trial @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option. Walmart Plus comes with a free 15-day trial.

The last few Walmart PS5 restocks did not run smoothly. The first caused extreme screen flickering, and the second was a mess of technical issues, with many users unable to get past the CAPTCHA verification stage. Let’s hope the retailer has ironed out these kinks.

It's worth remembering that during a restock, Walmart releases stock every 10 to 15 minutes throughout the hour. So, if it shows up as sold out after a few seconds, refresh the page and check again as the restock will likely last throughout the hour. Walmart may require you to "press and hold" a buy button to ensure you're not a bot trying to buy up consoles — although this stage of the process caused serious headaches during the last Walmart PS5 restock.

If you’re unsuccessful during this latest Walmart PS5 restock, or it’s ultimately gated behind a Walmart Plus paywall, don’t give up hope. Now that Black Friday deals have arrived we’re expecting plenty of retailers to use the allure of a next-gen console restock to draw customers to their websites. So, keep our PS5 restock hub bookmarked and we’ll flag any updates the second we get them.

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly check out. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links above).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning-fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 to 15 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first attempt, keep trying. Generally speaking, Walmart restocks have lasted from 1 hour to as long as 3 hours, so it pays to stick around and keep trying.

Many have reported that adding the PS5 to a shopping list has helped them score a PS5. To do this, sign into your Walmart account and go to the PS5 product page at Walmart. Click the "add to list" icon underneath the console's image. You'll then be prompted to create a name for your wish list.

The next time Walmart has PS5 restock, you should be able to add the console to your cart via your wish list (instead of going to the product page and waiting for it to show up in stock). Again, your mileage may vary with this tactic, but it's worked in the past.

