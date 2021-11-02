PS5 restock coming to Walmart today — time and how to get your console

Walmart wants to make amends after yesterday's not-so-great PS5 restock. So the retailer will have another PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today (November 2) at 4 p.m. ET.

This is the first dual restock event we've seen from Walmart in awhile and it comes just before Wednesday's Walmart Black Friday deals preview. Here's everything you need to know to increase your chances of scoring a console.

Walmart PS5 restock (coming soon)

Image PS5: $499 @ Walmart

The flagship PS5 console includes a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, the design is slightly fuller than the all-digital model. It sells for $499 and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. View Deal

Image PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Walmart

The PS5 Digital console lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive. As a result, it's slightly thinner than its counterpart. It also sells for $399 ($100 less) and includes a PS5 DualSense controller. View Deal

Walmart Xbox Series X restock (coming soon)

Image Xbox Series X: $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. View Deal

Walmart PS5 restock — what to know

Walmart just had a PS5 console drop yesterday, but unfortunately it was a mess. The retailer is deploying a new ordering process that's designed to make it harder for bots to snap up those precious consoles. In theory, that's great. However, yesterday's drop had multiple glitches which left plenty of shoppers unhappy. (To be fair, this isn't the first time a retailer has had serious glitches during a console drop).

That said, we don't know what to expect from today's drop. There could be a virtual queue or there might not. So your best bet is to log into your Walmart account and be ready a few minutes before 4 p.m. ET. Plus, keep in mind that today's Walmart PS5 restock could last a full hour. Walmart has a tendency to stagger their consoles drops for a full hour.

Walmart restock event — tips and tricks

The first thing you'll want to do is create a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Enter your address and credit card info so that in the event you score a console, you can quickly checkout. You'll also want to know the correct landing pages for the PS5 at Walmart. (You'll find the links below).

Once the consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. However, it's worth noting that Walmart tends to release inventory every 10 minutes. So if you don't score a console on your first try, keep trying.

PS5 restock tracker — where to look

Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look