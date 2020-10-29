Vizio OLED TV hits lowest price ever in early Black Friday TV deal

We weren't expecting to see Black Friday TV deals like this till, well, Black Friday. However, Best Buy is treating us to an early preview of its Black Friday deals and this TV deal is among the best we've seen all year.

Through November 1, Best Buy has the new Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,499.99. That's $500 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this 2020 TV. This is only the second time this TV has been on sale and it's now $400 cheaper than it was in the lead up to Prime Day. (Take that, Amazon). Simply put: It's one of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals we've seen.

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Why is this such an amazing deal? Well, the Vizio OLED65-H1 is the company's first OLED TV. The 44-millimeter thin TV packs Vizio's new ProGaming Engine, which is a great feature for gamers. Basically, it means that the TV automatically adjusts the panel's refresh rate to match the source device. It also supports AMD FreeSync and 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

We went hands-on with the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV and were impressed by the noticeable difference in contrast and black levels between Vizio's OLED TV and its top-of-the-line P-Series Quantum X. While the P-Series X delivered bright and vibrant colors, the Vizio OLED had deep black levels that lent a sharpness to the 4K picture that even the best LCDs struggle to match.

