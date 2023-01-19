UFC 283 live stream: How to watch Teixeira vs. Hill online, card

When you watch the UFC 283 live stream online this weekend, you get a double-dose of gold at stake from the fights emanating from Brazil. And the main event ties back to the ending of UFC 282.

UFC 283 time and date Date and Time: UFC 283 is on Saturday (Jan. 21)

UFC 283 main card: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEDT

Early prelims begin four hours earlier, at 6 p.m. ET, main prelims are two hours before the main card, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 283 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

Yes, for those who don't remember, the December 2022 UFC card ended in a draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev. This finish kept the light heavyweight championship (just relinquished by Jiri Prochazka) vacant. After that match, UFC president Dana White (who's been getting quite the headlines as of late) announced that Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill would be fighting for the title.

Six weeks later, that match is happening on the shortest of notice. Teixeira's trying to regain the title after he lost it to Prochazka. The No. 7-ranked Hill is on a hot streak, with a trio of wins (a TKO over Thiago Santos, and KOs over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute).

The co-main event is the fourth meeting between UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno. This will be the ultimate tie-breaker, as their record is 1-1-1. That trilogy started with a draw in 2020, then 2021 saw Moreno take a win via submission in the third round in. Figueiredo got his win and regained the title via unanimous decision in January 2022.

And for the odds: Hill is a slight favorite -140 (wager $140 to win $100) over Teixeira (+120 — wager $100 to win $120) according to DraftKings (opens in new tab), who is a slightly bigger underdog. Moreno (-125) is the favorite over Figueiredo (+105).

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 283 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

UFC 283 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 283 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 283 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 283 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ESPN and ABC, so those who haven't subscribed to the former yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN Plus is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange + Sports Extra) and FuboTV. ABC is available on Fubo, as well as via one of the best TV antennas, provided you have a local ABC affiliate.

UFC 283 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

(opens in new tab) You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 283 (opens in new tab). While UFC 283 live streams cost $79.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 283 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $124.98. That subscription will renew at $99.99 for your second year.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange package. This also gets you the ESPN2, MotorTrend, TNT and many more channels.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is another great choice for cord-cutters. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, SyFy and Paramount Network.

How to watch UFC 283 in the UK and Australia

UFC 283 is (as usual) at a bad time in the U.K., and a good time of day down under.

In the U.K., you'll likely start Teixeira vs. Hill at approximately 5 a.m. GMT. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 283 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 283 is live on Sunday at 5 a.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 283 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 283's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 283 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC FightPass

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann, bantamweights

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney, lightweights

Nicolas Dalby vs. Warlley Alves, welterweights

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn, women's featherweights

Saimon Oliveire vs Daniel Marcos, bantamweights

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN

Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua, light heavyweights

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Bruno Ferreira, middleweights

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa, lightweights

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweights

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez, welterweights

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus