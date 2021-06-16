Turkey vs Wales live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group A game for free

Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020 game starts today (Wednesday, June 16) at 5 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC. Full channel details below.

The Turkey vs Wales live stream is starting soon, and it's one Euro 2020 game you won't want to miss.

Turkey may be bottom of Group A after their opening match against Italy, but will enjoy the next best thing to a home crowd against Wales. That's because the game will take place in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan: a country with which Turkey enjoys close political and cultural ties, right down to a shared army of soccer fans.

Wales won't have the crowd on their side, then, but could be feeling upbeat after Kieffer Moore's header rescued a point against Switzerland. Talisman forward and team captain Gareth Bale is also expected to start, though Turkey have their own experienced players in defender Caglar Soyuncu and striker Burak Yilmaz.

The Group A qualifying slots are still all to play for and we'll see who claims an advantage today (Wednesday, June 16) at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT). You can watch it all live, for free, wherever you are, so here's how to watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream at Euro 2020.

How to watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K. Even if you're somewhere else in the world, this means you can watch for free too, as you can tune in to free U.K. coverage wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services.

In the case of the Turkey vs Wales live stream, you'll be able to watch it for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online — though you do need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream in the US

U.S., soccer fans can watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream on ESPN, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 at the moment.

Another option is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the Turkey vs Wales live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. Pre-match coverage starts at 4 p.m BST, ahead of the 5 p.m BST kick-off, and will immediately follow the Finland vs Russia live stream.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — so long as you have a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Turkey vs Wales live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still catch a Turkey vs Wales live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream in Australia

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Turkey vs Wales live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

