Tunisia vs Namibia live stream: How to watch AFCON 2023 online

The Tunisia vs Namibia live stream kicks off the Group E action at the Africa Cup of Nations. This could be a tight group, so getting off to a good start really matters. You can see if either side can claiming a win in their opening match – watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time 5 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 17)

• FREE — SABC SPORT (South Africa)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• U.S. — beIN Sports via SlingTV, Fubo or Fanatiz

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Tunisia are the third highest-ranked team in the tournament, sitting at number 28 in the FIFA tables. Surprisingly, the North African side have only won AFCON once, claiming the title when they hosted the competition back in 2004.

The Eagles of Carthage have some European-based players such as Sheffield United midfielder Anis Ben Slimane and the dangerous Ellyes Skhiri of Eintracht Frankfurt. There is also veteran defender Ali Maaloul, who plays for Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Meanwhile, this will be only the fourth time Namibia have qualified for the tournament. There is no doubt that the Brave Warriors are the underdogs for this game. However, they beat Cameroon and drew with South Africa during the qualifiers. Given the shocks we have already seen at this tournament, they cannot be taken lightly.

Will this go the way the rankings suggest, or are we in for another surprise? Read on for where to get Tunisia vs Namibia live streams – and watch AFCON 2023 games for free – where you are.

How to watch Tunisia vs Namibia live stream for FREE

If you live in the South Africa then you can enjoy every single minute of this AFCON 2023 game without spending a penny. That's because the Tunisia vs Namibia will be broadcast and streaming for FREE.

The full game will be televised via SABC with an online stream available on SABC Plus, so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in South Africa but aren't at home for the Tunisia vs Namibia live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. or U.K.and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select South Africa from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SABC Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch a Tunisia vs Namibia live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will want beIN Sports to catch the AFCON 2023 live streams, including Tunisia vs Namibia, and there are plenty of ways to tune in.

beIN Sports is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA. New users often get a discount on their first month.

Fubo costs $75 per month for 121 channels and includes beIN Sports, plus ESPN, NBC and plenty of others besides. It also offer a 7-day free trial.

There's also Fanatiz, which costs $9.99 and provides access to the AFCON 2023 live streams.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including beIN Sports for the AFCON 2023 live streams, . New users often get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. For $75 a month, it's got dozens of sports channels, including beIN Sports (plus ESPN and plenty of others), and offers a 7-day free trial.

Another option to watch an AFCON 2023 live stream Fanatiz. The international service offers beIN Sports as part of its Front Row plan, which costs $9.99 a month and provides access to AFCON 2023, as well as a gaggle of Latin American sports continent including international football matches from Brazil and Argentina. You can stream Fanatiz coverage via your mobile, Amazon Fire TV and stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Hisense TV, Google Chromecast, Airplay, PC and Mac with any web browser.

How to watch a Tunisia vs Namibia live stream in the U.K.

Thanks to a late deal, Sky Sports is now showing every match of AFCON 2023, including a Tunisia vs Namibia live stream. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Tunisia vs Namibia in Canada

Canadians can watch a Tunisia vs Namibia live stream on Fubo, which is also the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

For just CAN$24.99 a month, you'll get access to the Essentials plan, which gets you AFCON 2023 matches via beIN Sports, all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch Tunisia vs Namibia in Australia

If you want to watch a Tunisia vs Namibia live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $19 per month or $179 for the year.

Alternatively, you can opt for Kayo Sports which includes beIN in its package. Kayo also offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.