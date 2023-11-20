Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream: How to watch Concacaf Nations League quarter-final second leg online

Trinidad and Tobago face a huge challenge if they are to qualify for the semi-finals of the Concacaf Nations League after they lost the first leg of their quarter-final 3-0 to the USA in Texas. The Soca Warriors impressed for long spells during the game in Austin but struggled to trouble USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner. Cheered on by a home crowd at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, can they cause an upset on Monday night?

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream takes place on Monday (Nov. 20).

► Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Nov 21) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 21)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Canada — Watch on OneSoccer

Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN

The USA are the two-time defending Concacaf Nations League champions and will be confident of reaching the semi-finals after three quick-fire goals at the death last week saw the USMNT plant one foot firmly in the next round.

Should they successfully defend their substantial advantage they will not only qualify for the last four but will also secure a place in next year’s Copa América which is taking place in the USA.

The USMNT certainly have good memories of playing at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. It was 34 years ago that they bagged a 1-0 win over the Soca Warriors that secured a first World Cup appearance in 40 years at Italia 90.

You’ll need to watch a Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream to see how this one plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

Trinidad and Tobago vs USA free live stream

Concacaf has sold the rights to the Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live streams to an assortment of broadcasters and streaming services across the Americas but, in Europe, Asia, Oceania and elsewhere internationally, you can watch all the Concacaf Nations League matches for free.

Head over to the Concacaf Go website, or the Concacaf YouTube channel from the U.K., Australia and Singapore, for example, and you should be able to watch a USA vs Trinidad and Tobago free live stream.

If you're away from home and find yourself blocked from the these services, you can use a VPN to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs USA free from anywhere. Full details on how to use a VPN just below.

How to watch the Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream wherever you are

The Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were in your lounge.

Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream on Paramount Plus. (You can also watch the game on Peacock, if you don't mind the Spanish commentary.)

The Paramount Plus essential plan starts from $4.99 monthly or $49.99 per year, but be warned this does mean you will have to endure adverts. If you can't stand ads (who can, really?) and want to get rid of most of them, the premium tier runs at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Paramount Plus subscription, you can watch the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream by using a VPN.

Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live streams anywhere else

How to watch the USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada have some choice when it comes to watching a Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream.

One option is OneSoccer which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast.

A subscription costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 for a year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX.

Alternatively, the Trinidad and Tobago vs USA game is also available on FuboTV. Monthly subscriptions to the Soccer plan start at $24.99 but there are savings you can make if you're happy to sign up for longer.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to OneSoccer or FuboTV, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a USA vs Trinidad and Tobago live stream by using a quality VPN.

Can you stream the Trinidad and Tobago vs USA game in the UK?

The rights to the Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream have not been picked up by U.K. broadcaster. That means that you should be able to watch the game free on the Concacaf Go website and Concacaf YouTube channel.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad, if necessary.

Can you watch the Trinidad and Tobago vs USA live stream in Australia?

In Australia it's the same situation as with the U.K. or anywhere else outside the Americas. There is no specific Australian broadcaster for the match, so you should be able to watch USA vs Trinidad and Tobago for free on the Concacaf Go website or the Concacaf YouTube channel.

U.S. fans visiting Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad, if needs be.