Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Tottenham had emerged from a mid-season slump but suffered a post-Boxing Day humbling, while Bournemouth have probably been the Premier League's best team for nearly six weeks — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream, date, time, channels The Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream takes place on Sunday, Dec. 31.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 1, 2024)

Tottenham had seemed to have overcome their midseason malaise of five games without a win, but their 4-2 defeat at Brighton on Thursday night – in which they were 4-0 down after the hour mark – was a big step backwards. Cristian Romero has joined Micky van der Ven in the treatment room, meaning center-back is a big area of concern, while James Maddison's absence remains keenly felt. They will also soon lose captain Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup, as well as Sarr and Bissouma to the Africa Cup of Nations.

It may have taken Bournemouth until October 28 to record their first win of the season, but the Cherries have more than made up for lost time. Andoni Iraola's side have picked up 23 points from 27 available – including a 3-0 destruction of Manchester United at Old Trafford – to put them knocking on the door of the top half of the table. The Basque boss' high-pressing style has clicked, with 12-goal centre-forward Dominic Solanke in red-hot form.

Bournemouth managed to pull off a surprise at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season and will hope to continue their stunning recent form. Be sure to watch a Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream to find out what happens. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

The Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on the USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also included in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Can you watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Tottenham vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

