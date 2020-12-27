Titans vs Packers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Titans vs Packers live stream channel, start time The Titans vs Packers live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, December 27 on NBC.

This Titans vs Packers live stream game should be worthy of its prime-time billing. The visiting 10-4 Titans lead the AFC South, with the Colts nipping at their heels. Meanwhile the 11-3 Packers have easily clinched dominance of the NFC North. Each team has a powerful, efficient quarterback, and Tennessee also brings a phenomenal running game.

With big scoring potential on both sides, this game may come down to which defense can hold back the opponent better. Given some weakness on the Titans' secondary, bettors expect Green Bay to prevail, with spreads ranging up to 4.5 points for this NFL live stream.

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers is the most accomplished quarterback in today's NFL, with 40 touchdown passes and a mere four interceptions so far this season. He's completing nearly 70 percent of all passing attempts.

Only next to Rodgers would the Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill look like less than top tier, with 31 touchdowns of his own, just five interceptions, and a 66.5 percent completion rate. And Tannehill has been going for more aggressive plays lately, pushing his yards per attempt to a league-leading 10.2.

Tennessee also has a special weapon--the amazing running back Derrick Henry, with 1679 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's the main engine behind the Titan's astounding 160 yards of rushing per game. But only next to Tennessee would Green Bay's own 129 yards of rushing, led by Aaron Jones, look small. Put their respective strengths together, and each team is reaching nearly identical high average scores of 30 points per game for the Packers and 30.1 points for the Titans.

How to watch Titans vs Packers live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Titans vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, Titans vs Packers is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, December 27.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Titans vs Packers live stream for free

If Titans vs Packers is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Titans vs Packers on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Titans vs Packers live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Titans vs Packers live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Titans vs Packers live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Titans vs Packers live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .