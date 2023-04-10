Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs play-in game online

For Lebron & co., it's one W or done in the Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream. Fortunately for them, the 'Wolves will be short multiple layers after a fractious Sunday.

Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream time, channel Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday (April 11) / 3 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday (April 12)

Yes, while the Lakers season hasn't been anything to rave about, at least they're not the Timberwolves. During a timeout in a 113-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, small forward Kyle Anderson shouted a profanity-laden barb at center Rudy Gobert, leading the latter to punch Anderson in the chest.

This led to the Minnesota front office suspending Gobert a single game, taking him out of this play-in game.

Making matters worse for the Timberwolves, small forward Jaden McDaniels is out as well, having fractured his hand. No, he didn't injure himself in the game; he punched a wall.

As for the Lakers? The hosting team may have started this season exceptionally poorly, but their record features nine wins in their previous 11 games. Still, the earlier portion of the season didn't see them win enough to guarantee a playoff spot.

Timberwolves vs Lakers live streams

Timberwolves vs Lakers live streams in the U.S.

The Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream is going to be on TNT at 10 p.m. ET tomorrow (Tuesday, April 11th).

What if you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $40 per month, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, and ESPN3 and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And it's currently offering 50 percent off the first month!

Timberwolves vs Lakers live streams in the UK

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports (opens in new tab) for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing the Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream at 3 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now (opens in new tab). Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Not in the U.K. right now?

Timberwolves vs Lakers live streams in Canada

Canadian basketball fans can watch the Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream on SN 360 (opens in new tab) at 10 p.m. ET.

If you're having trouble finding all the games,

Timberwolves vs Lakers live streams in Australia

It's unclear if Aussies can watch the Timberwolves vs Lakers live stream on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which has been one of the major destinations for NBA action down under.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber?

Timberwolves vs Lakers odds

At the time of publishing, Draftkings has the Lakers (-330) as heavy favorites, where you'd need to bet $330 to win $100. The Timberwolves (+275) are moneyline underdogs, so you'd win $275 if you bet $100.