This PS5 design is cool, minimalist and awesome

Move aside chunky V-shaped PS5 dev kit, a new beauty has arrived. Yes, as we inch closer to seeing what the actual PlayStation 5 looks like, designers are hard at work showing Sony how it should be done. And it's actually a design statement, and not just a small PC tower like the Xbox Series X.

More than just a still photo, this virtual press kit posted to Behance by designer Abdelrahman Shaapan is practically a resume suggesting some company should hire them to do their PR. Or maybe Sony should just pick their brain.

But just look at this thing: it's so minimal and cool that I first mistook it for a kitchen scale, the kind you'd see on a high end cooking channel on YouTube. And I was practically drooling watching, as one does while watching Bon Appétit chef Brad Leone at work.

(Image credit: Abdelrahman Shaapan/Behance)

My favorite thing this PS5 changes from the PS4 is that its power and eject buttons are visually distinct, as I often mistake them for one another on the PS4. Also, this concept features dual USB-C charging ports, which we hope Sony uses, though we wouldn't bet on it.

(Image credit: Abdelrahman Shaapan/Behance)

A display on the front edge of the PS5 render proved instantly-divisive in our offices. I like this as a way to show you your current battery life, as I always notice it when it's too late.

So, your move Sony: make a cooler PS5. I dare you.