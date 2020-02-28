This PS5 design is cool, minimalist and awesome

Move aside chunky V-shaped PS5 dev kit, a new beauty has arrived. Yes, as we inch closer to seeing what the actual PlayStation 5 looks like, designers are hard at work showing Sony how it should be done. And it's actually a design statement, and not just a small PC tower like the Xbox Series X.
More than just a still photo, this virtual press kit posted to Behance by designer Abdelrahman Shaapan is practically a resume suggesting some company should hire them to do their PR. Or maybe Sony should just pick their brain.
But just look at this thing: it's so minimal and cool that I first mistook it for a kitchen scale, the kind you'd see on a high end cooking channel on YouTube. And I was practically drooling watching, as one does while watching Bon Appétit chef Brad Leone at work.
My favorite thing this PS5 changes from the PS4 is that its power and eject buttons are visually distinct, as I often mistake them for one another on the PS4. Also, this concept features dual USB-C charging ports, which we hope Sony uses, though we wouldn't bet on it.
A display on the front edge of the PS5 render proved instantly-divisive in our offices. I like this as a way to show you your current battery life, as I always notice it when it's too late.
So, your move Sony: make a cooler PS5. I dare you.