This Is The Most Realistic iPhone 11 Render Yet

Though it seemed there was nothing left to learn about Apple's upcoming iPhone 11 series, we forgot that all previous leaks were of dummy devices designed for case makers—not the actual make. Now, thanks to a corrected render, we have a look at what the real iPhone 11 looks like.

The image, uploaded by Twitter user Ben Geskin, corrects the design mistakes repeated in previous renders and dummy models. Past mock ups have the word 'iPhone' printed on the back, while the actual iPhone 11 will not.

We are almost two weeks away from the official 2019 iPhone reveal 🤩Most advanced iPhone camera ever is coming 📷📷📷Are you ready for it? pic.twitter.com/QWvf3CwPfTAugust 24, 2019

Most previous leaks showed a black camera bump, even though the iPhone 11's camera casing will be color-matched to the rest of the back. Wrong renders also featured a metal frame around the camera bump, which is a design feature of previous iPhones. The actual back of the iPhone 11 will be one piece of molded glass which includes the camera bump.

BGR first reported the accuracy of tweeted render, and offers a deeper analysis of why every other leaked image of the iPhone 11 we've seen so far is false.

In terms of features, the iPhone 11 lineup should be powered by Apple's latest A13 processor, but there will reportedly be lots of differences between the iPhone 11 and the rumored iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Only the iPhone 11 Pro models are expected to feature triple rear cameras, for example, as well as possible Apple Pencil support.

When Apple announces the iPhone 11 on September 10 (or so we predict), we'll see what else previous leaks got wrong. Until then, we'll keep updating our iPhone 11 news and rumors page.