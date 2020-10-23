This Dyson Black Friday deal sucks $200 off top vacuum

Looking for the best Black Friday deals you can shop now? While there are plenty of discounts on top TVs and appliances already circulating online, we've found a sly deal on one of the sexiest Dyson vacuums on the market.

Right now Best Buy has the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy Upright Vacuum on sale for $499.99. This beast of a vacuum normally costs $699.99, so you'll save an impressive $200 — and never have to worry about cleaning up pet hair again. Suck up this epic Best Buy Black Friday deal while you still can.

Dyson Cinetic Vacuum: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

If a luxury vacuum is on your Black Friday wishlist, you won't find anything better right now than the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy model. Pet hair stands no chance against this upright vacuum, and its HEPA filtration system is perfect for battling allergens in every corner of your home.View Deal

The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal + Allergy 206033-01 upright vacuum features Cinetic science and a HEPA filtration system for saving every nook of your home from nasty allergens. It's also the ultimate defense against pet hair, which is a must for people with furry (and shedding) friends.

While the 13.4-inch cleaning path will help you pick up dirt and hair quickly, the added hose will help you reach those hard to reach places. Plus the 35-foot power cords gives you the option to clean several rooms without changing the vacuum's outlet.

This vacuum is also bagless, so you shouldn't experience dust plumes and other mishaps while emptying. Better yet, the 0.55-gallon capacity of the bin means less frequent emptying. Unless you're living with five Siberian huskies, perhaps.

Black Friday deals will bring more discounts to top vacuums — yes, even Dyson ones — but if you've been eyeing a replacement and need one before your start hosting family for the holidays, this $200 discount is the best you'll find now. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals page to find all the biggest sales in one place.