The one Hulu show you need to binge-watch right now

Hulu is on a roll lately, cemented by the splashy premiere of The Kardashians this week. Last month, I wrote that Hulu was my favorite streaming service at the time for outstanding originals The Dropout and Life and Beth and current-season networks shows like ABC's Abbott Elementary.

The rest of spring will bring even more highly-anticipated Hulu shows, such as the sudsy Conversations With Friends and true crime dramas Under the Banner of Heaven and Candy. But who wants to wait?

For something more immediate to watch, this is the perfect time to catch up on a popular cable show that's returning for a fourth season soon: Mayans M.C.

Why you should binge Mayans M.C. now

(Image credit: FX)

Mayans M.C. is an FX drama that is a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy. Like the original show, Mayans M.C. follows the members of an outlaw motorcycle club in the fictional California border town of Santo Padre.

The protagonist is Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (J.D. Pardo), who joins the club after a stint in prison. Other key characters include EZ's father Felipe (Edward James Olmos), brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas), the cub's president Bishop Losa (Michael Irby), local cartel leader Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) and EZ's girlfriend Gaby Castillo (Sulem Calderon).

The gifted and intelligent son of a proud Mexican family, EZ struggles the fact that cartel violence crushed his American dream. His quest for vengeance ushers him into a dangerous life that he may never be able to escape.

Critics have generally had positive things to say about the series. IGN's David Griffin has called it "big and bold" and commended the focus on the Reyes brothers' sibling rivalry. Danette Chavez of The AV Club wrote that season 3 had an "air of revitalization" and "kicked things into a higher gear."

Mayans M.C. season 4 premieres on Tuesday, April 19, which gives you a little less than a week to catch up on the series (or re-watch it, if you're already a fan). The first three seasons comprise 30 hour-long episodes. If you take out commercials, binge-watching will run you about 22.5 hours. That's very doable over five or six days!

Seasons 1-3 are streaming now via FX on Hulu (with a $6.99 subscription). Most FX shows, both past and present, are streaming on Hulu, including Atlanta season 3. Once you're done with Mayans M.C., you can go back and binge the flagship Sons of Anarchy!

Then, you can watch season 4 episodes drop weekly on the service, likely the day after they air on FX. If you want to watch them live, but have cut the cord on cable, you can do so with Hulu With Live TV.

The one-stop-shop of it all is what makes Hulu stand out among the best streaming services.

