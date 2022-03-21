How to watch Atlanta season 3 online — release dates for FX and Hulu

We are dying to watch Atlanta season 3 online. Yes, one of the best shows on TV is coming back to FX, and in even better news, the series will be streaming on Hulu throughout the season as well, with episodes arriving the next day.

It's been nearly 4 years since Atlanta signed off (season 2 ended on May 10, 2018), and in that time, someone at Hulu realized it would be a good idea to get episodes up the day after they air on FX.

Atlanta season 3 start time, channel • Date — Atlanta season 3 episode 1 and 2 debut Thursday (March 24) on FX and Friday (March 25) on Hulu

• Time — 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

• U.S. — Watch on FX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere

Atlanta season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) on the European road trip of a lifetime — right where we last left them. The trio is on the Clark County European tour and while we're not sure how or why Van (Zazie Beetz) has joined them on this tour, we're not complaining. We'll save that for Earn, if their ever-rocky relationship goes south again.

What we do know, from all the secret teasers, is that this season looks to keep things surreal. Darius is riding a wave of bohemian poetry. Paper Boi is still attracting more attention than he wants. And Earn? He doesn't seem to be happy at all.

Van sure looks like she knows how to enjoy the moment, as she's pushing people into an indoors pool in the below trailer. We're more than curious about who is looking after Lottie.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Atlanta season 3 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Atlanta season 3 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because FX isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Atlanta season 3 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy, because with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Atlanta season 3 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Atlanta season 3 begin on Thursday (March 24) at 10 p.m. ET on FX, which comes with a cable package. Both episodes 1 and 2 will be included. New episodes will arrive the next day on Hulu.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access FX on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV : New subscribers can try Sling for free thanks to a three-day free trial. The Sling Blue package (regularly $35) carries FX, as well as other top channels like AMC, CNN, Fox News, HGTV and TNT.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Starter Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like FX, AMC, HGTV, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

Can you watch Atlanta season 3 online in the UK?

It's unclear when Atlanta season 3 will hit Disney Plus' Star Channel, which is the U.K.'s equivalent of Hulu. We will update this story when we learn more.

How to watch Atlanta season 3 in Canada

Canadians can watch Atlanta season 3 on FX Canada, if they get the channel through their cable provider.

It looks like Atlanta season 3 should be on Binge, the exclusive home of the series.

Atlanta season 3 episodes and schedule

The full season schedule for Atlanta season 3 will see a double-drop on March 24, and weekly episodes thereafter.