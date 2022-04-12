How to watch Outer Range: Release date and time

It's time to watch Outer Range and see if Amazon has its own western hit on its hands, as everyone goes for the Yellowstone gold rush. This series focuses on a rancher named Royal Abbott (portrayed by Josh Brolin), who is fighting for his land and family, as he admittedly didn't believe this was possible.

The first two episodes stream on Friday, while another two episodes will debut on the following Fridays. The season has 8 episodes in total.

But then a traveler named Autumn (Imogen Poots) wanders onto his property with a weird theory about what's going on with this land. And that's when Outer Range goes supernatural.

Autumn has been tracking an odd design (a circle with a V in it) for years, and when she finds it on rocks near the Abbott family ranch, Royal starts thinking she shouldn't be trusted. On top of that, there's a giant circular anomaly in the property, a perfect little hole that's also a pond, which gives Royal very odd visions.

The Abbotts have other, more relatable, problems at hand, though. Not only is daughter-in-law Rebecca missing, but their neighbors — the wealthy Tillersons, who own the adjacent ranch — want their land.

Family secrets will be revealed while the Abbotts deal with the supernatural in their fight for survival. Here's everything to know about how to watch Outer Range online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Outer Range in the US

Outer Range is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Underground Railroad.

How to watch Outer Range anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Outer Range. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.