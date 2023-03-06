The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 release date and time: How to watch online

When we watch The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 on Disney Plus, we enter with a curiosity. Episode 1 saw Din Djarin and Grogu return for their latest adventures, but the events therein didn't really help us understand why Mando cares so much about getting his fellow Mandalorians to allow him back in.

While the episode mostly saw our heroes deal with space pirates, those skirmishes surrounded moments that set up Mando's first side quests of the season.

The Armorer told Din Djarin that in order to become a Mandalorian once more (a title that's been taken from him since he's taken off his helmet), he must find the Living Waters beneath the mines of Mandalore. Except, well, that whole area has been destroyed.

So, Mando needs the help of IG-11, which was a bit possessed with a violent energy when it was rebooted. The adorable Anzellans advised that Mando track down a specific kind of memory card to help fix IG-11.

On Kalevala, Djarin found the sad Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who is frustrated and didn't help much. And that's where we left off, with our hero trying to find someone capable of helping him.

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 premieres on Wednesday (March 8) on Disney Plus. (opens in new tab)

It drops at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

The Disney Plus price info has recently changed. Now, the traditionally ad-free tier is ($10.99 per month (opens in new tab). There's also the new Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Mandalorian season 3 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to The Mandalorian season 3.