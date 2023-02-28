The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule — episode dates and times

I don't need The Force to know there's going to be some confusion about The Mandalorian season 3 episode release schedule (which we've got below). Primarily, that's because Lucasfilm and the powers that be will be releasing all the new episodes on Disney Plus on a different day.

That said, we haven't had new Mandalorian episodes since December 2020. So I'm guessing many won't remember how this series used to drop on Fridays.

Also, The Mandalorian is one of the many shows that arrives overnight, not airing at a specific time of the day. This is a bit frustrating for the terminally online folks among us, as we spend the whole day dodging spoilers if we don't watch as we wake. And when episodes last 30 to 50 minutes, that's a lot of your morning ritual time to dedicate.

And, just to get you in the right frame of mind to watch The Mandalorian season 3, the details are rather simple. The titular Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is seeking redemption on his home planet of Mandalore, as he's made the cardinal sin of removing his helmet (which he did for Grogu).

No longer in Jedi training, Grogu's riding shotgun for this return to Mandalore, and he's wearing a spiffy new beskar chainmail shirt. Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) wants the Darksaber that Mando won by defeating Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and there's a big threat looming on the horizon.

Here's everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3 release schedule:

When do The Mandalorian season 3 episodes come out?

The Mandalorian season 3 releases weekly, with one episode per week on Wednesdays. While Disney Plus has yet to publish a full schedule, past is precedent enough for us to sketch out a likely release schedule for the season, which begins on March 1st (and should end on April 19th).

Here's the weekly schedule:

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 1 — March 1

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 2 — March 8

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 3 — March 15

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 4 — March 22

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5 — March 29

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 — April 5

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 7 — April 12

The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 — April 19

What time do The Mandalorian season 3 episodes hit Disney Plus?

Every new Disney Plus episode typically arrives at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

Some claim episodes can drop a little earlier than expected, so we'd start checking half an hour or so before then. If you're awake at that hour, that is.

Since the Disney Plus pricing has recently changed, you now can choose between a pricier ad-free tier ($10.99 per month (opens in new tab)) and the new Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier ($7.99 per month (opens in new tab)).

Do we know The Mandalorian season 3 episode lengths?

You might be wondering how much time to put aside for The Mandalorian season 3 episodes. Reports (opens in new tab) claim that the premiere will run for 35 minutes and 16 seconds, but we haven't verified that claim yet.