The Flash movie: Release date, trailer, cast, director and latest news

The Flash movie is speeding to the box office, but we're still going to wait a while. The film, which will star Ezra Miller as the titular speedy superhero, is still in the embryonic stage known as scripting.

That doesn't mean we don't have news, though. And this news is so big that your head might explode trying to figure it out. Sadly, Barry isn't here to pick up all the detritus. Read on to find out the mind-boggling casting news for The Flash movie, as well as its release date and when to expect more.

The Flash is slated to drop on June 3, 2022, so you're gonna need some wild time-travel or alternate universe abilities to see it any time soon.

But for those who want to learn more, you'll want to watch DC FanDome, as we expect to learn more about the film at its panel at the online Comic-Con alternative.

The Flash movie trailer

Unfortunately, you need a finished script (plus pre-production and production and some post-production) to get a trailer. That's why we're not even expecting a The Flash trailer until 2021. However, it's possible that we could see some concept art or behind-the-scenes footage during FanDome.

Once we as a society can get past the COVID-19 pandemic, all that work can commence and they can make a trailer to let us know what we're going to see in Summer 2022.

The Flash movie cast

OK, folks, hold onto your speed suits. This is what I warned you about. While we expected Ezra Miller to star as Barry Allen/The Flash, what I am still laughing about (in a good way) is how we're getting two different Bat-men. Yes, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton have signed onto The Flash.

Director Andy Muschietti told Vanity Fair that Keaton’s Batman will play a "substantial" role in the film.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen aka The Flash

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne aka Batman

Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne aka Batman

The Flash movie director

The Flash will be directed by Andy Muschietti, whose recent work includes 2017's IT and 2019's IT Chapter 2. Muschietti's already getting attention by telling Vanity Fair about how The Flash fits into the rest of the DC films, saying "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid."

Muschietti elaborated, saying, "It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."