The Excellent Asus VivoBook 15 Is Now Just $369

Amazon has been offering excellent laptop deals all month and the retailer is showing no signs of stopping.

Currently, Amazon has the Asus VivoBook 15 on sale for $369. That's $60 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

Asus VivoBook 15: was $429.99 now $369 @ Amazon

The VivoBook 15 is an excellent all-purpose laptop. It packs a Core i3-8145U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The VivoBook 15 is a stylish, mainstream laptop that doesn't cost a fortune. It sports a Core i3-8145U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. While those specs won't break any records, they should provide enough muscle power for everyday tasks like streaming HD YouTube videos and working with spreadsheets or text documents.

It also features a 15.6-inch 1080p NanoEdge display. This means that it has a nearly frameless, ultra-slim bezel that allows for a more immersive experience.

In terms of connectivity, it features USB Type-C, USB 3.1, and USB 2.0 ports. It also has an HDMI port and microSD card readers.

Combined, that makes the VivoBook 15 a solid pick not just for students, but for the office as well.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the similar VivoBook S15 and found it to be a reliable all-purpose machine. (Albeit, the configuration they reviewed is different). So if you're looking for an affordable mainstream laptop that looks as good as it performs, it's hard to beat the VivoBook 15 at this price.