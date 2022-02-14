The Bridgerton season 2 teaser delivers more than just sexy romps

Dearest gentle readers, the Bridgerton season 2 teaser trailer has dropped and I am fanning myself in excitement. In preparation for the reopening of London's marriage mart, Lady Whistledown has been "sharpening [her] knives." As they say, the pen is mightier than the sword. In the hands of the lady, it can cut right to the bone.

Netflix released the minute-long teaser, which starts with Lady Whistledown's newsletter being distributed among the ton. Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) looks especially gleeful when she gets her copy.

"Did you miss me?" the lady (voiced by Julie Andrews) asks. A thousand times yes!

The teaser then provides into quick glimpses of various characters, from Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) getting dressed and the arrival of the elegant Sharma sisters to a shirtless Anthony Bridgerton taking a bath — which helps make up for the absence of the hot duke (Regé-Jean Page).

Will Bridgerton season 2 reveal more about our favorite gossip?

The best part of the teaser comes at the very end, as Lady Whistledown's voice segues into that of the true author, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). She has a devilish smile on her face, so it looks like we can expect even juicier gossip and more cutting commentary on one of the best Netflix shows.

I hope the preview's focus on Penelope as Lady Whistledown indicates we'll see how she sources her scandalous scoops while staying under the radar of her family and friends. Since last season kept her identity a secret until the very end, we didn't get any behind-the-scenes action of Penelope working. I'm excited by possibly seeing how she finds out about sordid tidbits. Is she eavesdropping? Does she pay maids and footmen for info?

While people (namely me) will miss the hot duke very much, it's good to see Bridgerton season 2 won't let up on the sex factor. Several characters look hot and bothered, notably Anthony and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). They share a charged glance at each other at a horse race — and sparks are definitely flying.

Anthony is the Bridgerton who is at the center of the marriage plot this season. To uphold the family name, the viscount has decided to take a bride. He begins courting Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), a debutante newly arrived from India. But her sister Kate is suspicious of his motives and does everything in her power to prevent the union. Her verbal sparring with Anthony leads to attraction on both sides, complicating matters.

It's all very shades of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in Pride and Prejudice, which is about the highest compliment I can pay to a romantic pairing.

