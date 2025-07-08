'My Life with the Walter Boys' season 2 trailer is here with more love triangle drama

To say that Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) was dealing with a lot at the end of the first season of Netflix's YA hit "My Life with the Walter Boys" is an understatement.

The finale saw our plucky protagonist dealing with not only a love confession by Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry) but also a smooch from his brother, Cole (Noah LaLonde).

No wonder Jackie took off for New York City to clear her head and her heart, as seen in the official trailer for the second season of the coming-of-age drama, which is set to be released on Thursday, August 28 on the streaming service.

Netflix dropped a first look at the new episodes that shows Rodriguez's character back on the busy streets of Manhattan for summer, understandably with quite a lot on her mind. “I spent all summer spiraling about how and why I left,” we hear via voiceover. “I don’t belong anywhere anymore.”

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

However, Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty) — the best friend of Jackie's late mother — assures her that she belongs back in Silver Falls, Colorado, where Katherine, her husband George (Marc Blucas) and their children (including Alex and Cole) live. So off to Colorado Jackie goes, where she will contend with a newly glowed-up Alex as well as his equally appealing bro.

Actor Ashby Gentry recently discussed Alex's "story of discovery" in season 2 with People magazine: “Alex was 15 in season 1 and he's 16 in the second season, and they go through all of those experiences that kids go through for the first time. A lot of season 1 was a novel experience, whereas season 2, at least for Alex, is a story of discovery."

“They're trying to figure out who they are and where they fit in the world and what do they want with each other, with everything that lies beyond high school and the greater scheme of life,” he continued of the characters. “It's slightly more intense, as I've said, and it's really about them trying new things.”

The 25-year-old performer also discussed how Alex will navigate his feelings toward Jackie in the new eps, saying his character "doesn't know how to handle what happened and is figuring out how to handle that. And he tries new things, and some of them work and some of them don't. There are two tragedies in life, either you don't get what you want or you get exactly what you want, and Alex experiences both in season 2."

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "My Life with the Walter Boys," not only with the second season but the third as well, which has already been greenlit by Netflix ahead of the season 2 premiere later this summer.