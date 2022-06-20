The Boys season 3 episode 6 release date and time — how to watch Herogasm online

We need to find a time-traveling Supe to go to The Boys season 3 episode 6 release date right now. Especially after the events of episode 5, where Hughie (Jack Campbell) and Butcher (Karl Urban) teamed up with someone that, well, left their other friends less than happy. One of the best Prime Video shows keeps getting better, eh?

The Boys season 3 episode 6 start time, schedule The Boys season 3 episode 6 debuts Friday (June 22) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET.

Yes, folks Hughie and Butcher have allied with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and everyone else is angry. Not only is M.M. (Laz Alonso) out for familial revenge put on hold, but Starlight (Erin Moriarty) sees this as another moment where the bar is lowered (again).

That said, since Soldier Boy seemingly knocked the Supe out of Kimiko, it does seem like this unfrozen not-Captain America holds the power to render Homelander vulnerable. But how the heck would The Boys be a show without Homelander?

Anyway, this almost all feels like I'm talking around the sexual elephant in the room. That's because The Boys season 3 episode 6 is the Herogasm episode that fans have been waiting for ever since it was announced to be happening during filming. For those who don't know, Herogasm is an annual orgy party that many of the biggest Supes attend. Should make for interesting TV. Looking back to The Boys season 3 episode 1, we only hope nobody sneezes.

Oh, and not to flex or anything, but since we've watched all of The Boys season 3, we're plenty confident with our choice to name it one of the new shows to watch in June. Also, check out our spoiler-free The Boys season 3 review to see what I thought about the show's return.

Lastly, check out Crimson Countess' ... swan song.

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 6 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Boys season 3 episode 6 on Friday (June 22) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT.

This is the first of the final three episodes of the season, which arrive each Friday.

How to watch The Boys season 3 episode 6 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Boys. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.

The Boys season 3 episode schedule

The Boys season 3 episode 1, "Payback" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 2, "The Only Man In The Sky" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 3, "Barbary Coast" — June 3

The Boys season 3 episode 4, "Glorious Five Year Plan" — June 10

The Boys season 3 episode 5, "The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies" — June 17

The Boys season 3 episode 6, "Herogasm" — June 24

The Boys season 3 episode 7, "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" — July 1

The Boys season 3 episode 8, "The Instant White-Hot Wild" — July 8