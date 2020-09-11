The Boys season 2 episode 4 release date: When does it premiere on Amazon Prime?

The Boys season 2, episode 4 release date The Boys season 2, episode 4 is streaming now on Amazon Prime after debuting today (Friday, Sept. 11).

The wait is over — The Boys season 2 episode 4 is out now, after Amazon Prime Video released it today.

Fans have been waiting (impatiently) for the new Boys episode. Many were surprised that the entire second season didn't drop all at once. But as we explained in our guide on how to watch The Boys season 2, creator Eric Kripke revealed months ago that it would premiere with three episodes, then air weekly.

As the saying goes, all good things come to those who wait!

So, what can fans expect from The Boys season 2 episode 4? It's titled "Nothing Like It in the World." And here's Amazon's official synopsis: "Road trip! The Boys head to North Carolina to follow a lead on a mysterious Supe named Liberty.

And did you know a person's choice of candy bars might tell you if they're a serial killer? Watch and learn the warning signs! This episode could save your life!"

The Boys S02E04 will follow up on the shocking events of episode 3, which saw Stormfront (Aya Cash) kill Kenji after mocking him with a racist slur. Now, she holds a rally to bask in her fans' adoration, but Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is out to avenge her brother. And Homelander (Antony Starr) is none too happy about Stormfront's new popularity and feels she's usurping his authority within the Seven.

Meanwhile, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) learns more about the status of his lost ex-wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten).

And on their road trip in America's heartland to uncover long-buried secrets, Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Starlight/Annie (Erin Moriarty) grow closer.

The Boys season 2 episodes schedule

For the rest of The Boys season 2, episodes will be released weekly on Fridays. Kripke told Collider he wanted to avoid "a sugar rush of a binge."

"“People burn through it in a week or two. There's an intense amount of activity, and then it sort of fades," he noted.

Here's the schedule for The Boys season 2 episodes:

Episode 1, "The Big Ride" — streaming now

Episode 2, "Proper Preparation and Planning" — streaming now

Episode 3, "Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men" — streaming now

Episode 4, "Nothing Like It in the World" — streaming now

Episode 5, TBD — Friday, Sept. 18

Episode 6, TBD — Friday, Sept. 25

Episode 7, TBD — Friday, Oct. 2

Episode 8, TBD — Friday, Oct. 9

We know the remaining episode titles, thanks to Writers Guild of America credits, but it's not clear which episodes numbers and titles match:

"We Gotta Go Now" by Ellie Monahan

"The Bloody Doors Off" by Anslem Richardson

"Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" by Craig Rosenberg

"What I Know" by Rebecca Sonnenshine