The 3 top Presidents' Day memory foam mattress sales so far

If you’re looking for a bargain on a comfy memory foam mattress, you’re in luck as we have found the three top offers in this year’s Presidents’ Day mattress sales. The best deal overall is on the GhostBed Original: save up to $657 and get up to $479 of free bedding. That’s excellent value, especially with a queen size reduced to $977.

Memory foam is synonymous with deep pressure relief, making it the best mattress choice for people with aches and pains. Newer models are also designed with breathable foam, so you needn’t run away if you sleep hot.

Each of the three models featured below have been hand-picked by us because they are great value for money this Presidents’ Day and are ranked among the very best memory foam mattresses. You’ll get a risk-free trial with each, plus free shipping and warranty coverage.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $769 $499 at Cocoon by Sealy

Save up to $540 + up to $199 of free bedding - This is an excellent deal on a top-rated medium firmness cooling mattress for hot sleepers. The magic centers around a stretch-knit cover made with phase change material to dissipate heat. With 35% off, you can get a queen size for just $799 (was $1,239) and you’ll get free cooling sheets and pillows worth $179, taking your total queen savings to $619.

GhostBed Classic: from $945 $662 at GhostBed

Save up to $657 + up to $479 of free bedding - Spend over $1,500 and you'll get a free weighted blanket worth $289 on top of free pillows worth up to $190. This is a well-made bed, with contouring gel memory foam and aerated latex to provide comfort, support and bounce. The GhostBed Classic is on the firmer side of medium-firm, meaning it’s well-suited to heavier bodies, stomach and back sleepers.

Nolah Evolution 15: from $1,599 $999 at Nolah

Save up to $700 + up to $198 of free pillows - We rate the Nolah Evolution 15 as an excellent choice for heavy people, but this hybrid memory foam bed also suits anyone seeking high levels of pressure relief and cooling. Graphite-infused AirFoamIce and a cool-touch cover handle the cooling, while pressure relief comes courtesy of foam and an 8” coil system. A queen costs $1,599, and with the two free squishy pillows your overall saving is $898.

You’ll get a risk-free trial on each of these mattresses in a box, with Cocoon by Sealy and GhostBed each offering 101 nights, and Nolah offering a slightly longer trial at 120 nights. The warranties are very different though, with Nolah offering a Lifetime Warranty, GhostBed offering a 20-year warranty, and Cocoon by Sealy a more standard 10-year warranty.

If you want the most affordable memory foam bed with cooling, then the Chill Memory Foam by Cocoon by Sealy should be your first choice. For the biggest savings on a well-rated mattress for pressure relief, look at the GhostBed or the Nolah, as both are excellent value today.