Tesla Model Y is coming back — but there’s a catch

Tesla is, by and large, the king of the electric car industry right now. Not only are its cars luxurious and desirable, the cheaper models are also relatively affordable compared to similar-specced electric cars. And there’s the Supercharger network to consider.

But Tesla doesn’t stand still, and things change all the time. Whether that’s brand new cars, like the incoming $25k hatchback, major changes to existing ones like the new Plaid version of the Tesla Model S, or the smaller stuff that can be announced or pulled just because Elon Musk feels like mixing things up.

With that in mind, we've pulled together the latest Tesla news and updates for you to keep track of the coming and goings of one of the most interesting electric vehicle brands.

Tesla has brought back the Standard Range Model Y, but only in Hong Kong

The Standard Range Tesla Model Y was discontinued last year. According to Elon Musk it was because the car only had 244 miles of range per charge. The Tesla CEO later said that anything under 250 miles was “unacceptably” low, which is why the standard range Model Y would not be returning.

However, now the car appears to have made a comeback. Sadly you won’t be buying one anytime soon because it’s only available in Hong Kong (via Elektrek ).

Tesla is selling the car for HK$329,800 ($42,459), though what’s most interesting is the company promises a range of 455km (WLTP) which works out at 282 miles. Though we imagine the discrepancy will be down to differences between the WLTP range testing and EPA testing that’s more commonly used in the United States.

(Image credit: Tesla)

June 30: Tesla Model 3 gets its safety rating back after ditching radar

Tesla turned a few heads when it announced it was ditching Autopilot’s radar sensors in favor of a camera-based system. To the point where its cars lost their safety ratings from both the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports.

But after evaluating the new driver assistance system, Tesla’s Model 3 has regained those safety ratings (via The Verge). Evidently the IIHS found that the new Tesla Vision cameras were effective for the Model 3’s automatic emergency braking (AEBC) and forward collision warning (FCW) systems to work effectively (and safely).

CEO Elon Musk always maintained that cameras were an adequate alternative to both radar and LiDAR-based detection systems in autonomous cars. This news evidently means that those claims definitely had some merit.

June 28: Tesla’s next car is a $25k hatchback coming in 2023

Tesla is known for its premium electric cars, though the likes of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are still fairly affordable. But they’re not exactly what you’d call ‘budget’ cars, which is presumably why it’s developing a $25k hatchback due to be released in 2023.

We don’t know a lot about the car just yet, but Elon Musk has already confirmed that it will be powered by a brand new battery design that manages to pack more energy (and range) into a smaller space. Apparently that means the car will have 16% more range per kilowatt hour of energy. Musk also promised that the car will be 10% lighter than conventional EVs, helped by the smaller battery and lightweight design, which will extend the range by a further 14%.

Unfortunately there’s no word on how far the car will be able to go on a single fully-charged battery. However, given what happened with the Tesla Model Y, it’s likely that it will be at least 250 miles.