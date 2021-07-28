Hopefully for Kelsey Robinson, the Team USA vs. Turkey live stream will keep the momentum going through to the gold. Yes, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics look to be different from 2016's, at least for the Olympic Volleyball team that still looks back at their bronze. No offense to bronze.

Team USA vs. Turkey volleyball start time and channels Time: Team USA vs. Turkey is live at 8:45 a.m. ET tomorrow (July 29), and rebroadcast at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN

• U.S. — Watch live on NBCOlympics.com, and later on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

2016 saw Team USA get bounced in the semifinals, in a crushing defeat to Serbia. What's different about this year? Well, this moment sees RobinsThing is, experts said the same thing in 2016. But then the U.S. only took bronze, after falling to Serbia in the semifinals. And right now, Robinson's team is undefeated in group play, and looking stronger than ever.

That's because they toppled China — the reigning champs — in straight sets: 29-27, 25-22, 25-21. That said, this happened to China in Rio in 2016, and they came back to take the gold then.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the Team USA Women's Volleyball team has expectations to deal with, both from the world and themselves.

Of the services you will want for these games, Peacock will help you see highlights at night, while Sling TV and Fubo TV can help you catch games on tape-delay.

How to watch Team USA vs. Turkey from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch Team USA vs. Turkey with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs. Turkey live in the US

Anyone who wants to watch Team USA vs Turkey live ... well, get ready for an early match, as it starts at 8:45 a.m. ET. And find your streaming/cable login, because NBCOlympics.com — the only place to watch this match live — requires one. NBCSN will have the 9 p.m. ET rebroadcast.

Of course, the nightly coverage on Peacock will likely include updates as well.

USA and NBCSN are part of the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package, and Olympics-watchers will want the Blue package, which also has NBC. The Olympic Channel is also available as a $11 per month add-on.

Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch Team USA vs. Turkey live in the UK

To watch every event live, you'll want to subscribe to Discovery Plus, which is offering coverage of every event at Tokyo 2020; all of the Olympics volleyball games (including Team USA vs. Turkey) will likely be on the service.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

The BBC iPlayer has been the go-to source for all Olympics coverage for those in the U.K., but things have changed.

The BBC won't have the monopoly on Olympics coverage in the U.K., with the IOC having sold the main European rights to the Discovery network. As a result, the BBC's coverage, though still good, is limited to no more than two live events at one time.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs. Turkey live in Canada

It looks like the Team USA vs. Turkey live stream may be on Sportsnet. Sportsnet and SN1 will have mixed Olympic coverage, including volleyball, from 6 a.m.

Sportsnet, CBC and TSN are sharing coverage of the Olympics, so you may need to channel surf if you can't find it. TLN is also showing off some of the Olympic Games, though judging by the schedule they will be on tape-delay.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, Sling, Fubo and other services, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Team USA vs. Turkey live in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Team USA vs. Turkey live stream for free on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. Just add 14 hours to the Eastern times listed below to figure out when games start in AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.