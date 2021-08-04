Team USA vs Australia men's basketball live stream: Olympics channels, start time and how to watch online

The Team USA vs Australia live stream will give the American side a chance to get their win back from the preliminary games. Yes, back when the games didn't actually count as much, Team USA was not gelling, and lost to Australia. But things have changed.

Team USA vs Australia channel, start time When: Team USA vs. Australia is starting at 12:15 a.m. ET on August 4 with rebroadcasts at 6 and 11 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, or on tape-delay on USA and NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere

That said, Australia isn't short on talent, with the likes of Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills and Matisse Thybulle. They'd normally have Aron Baynes, but he fell to a neck injury.

Team USA is not slouching, though, as the three-point shooting from the American side has been a beast, enabling their 95-81 win over Spain. The only trouble the US faced early came from when Ricky Rubio started with 13 points in the first quarter and then an 11-0 run built a 40-29 lead for Spain.

Then, Kevin Durant did what he does best: score. He had the team-high of 31 points, going 10 out of 17 for field goals, four for seven on threes and a perfect five out of five at the line. Jayson Tatum also assisted on threes, hitting three out of five.

If Australia wants to repeat its preliminary success, they'll be looking for Matisse Thybulle to limit Durant's offense. While they're not favored to win this Team USA basketball live stream from the Tokyo Olympics, they should have confidence after a huge 97-59 win over Argentina.

How to watch Team USA vs Australia live streams from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Team USA vs Australia live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch Team USA vs Australia live streams in the US

Unless you have a cable account and can watch on NBCOlympics.com, you'll need NBC's streaming service Peacock to see the Team USA vs Australia live streams at 12:15 a.m. ET / 9:15 p.m. PT.

For the tape-delayed stream at 6 p.m. ET, you'll want USA while NBCSN has the 11 p.m. rebroadcast. Both are included in the $35 per month Sling TV Blue package. The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100-plus channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

How to watch Team USA vs Australia live streams in the UK

The game will most likely be available on the new service Discovery Plus, and at around 5:40 p.m. BST. Discovery Plus has bought the rights to full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

How to watch Team USA vs Australia live streams in Canada

The Olympics continue to confuse for those following along in Canada. Sportsnet's SN and SN1 channels list "Scheduled events include - Diving, Athletics & Basketball" for the midnight block, so those may be your best option.

TSN may also have the game, as its schedule lists Olympic coverage from Midnight on, on TSN1, TSN2 and TSN3.

How to watch USA vs Australia live streams in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the USA vs Australia for free on the network’s 7Plus streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. Team USA vs Australia live streams should begin around 2:15 p.m. AEST.

